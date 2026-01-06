Germany Cards and Payments Market Report 2025: Opportunities, Trends, and Risks to 2029 - Growing Preference for Online Shopping is Encouraging Several Firms to Enter the Ecommerce Space

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the German cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including card, credit transfer, direct debits, cash and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The 'Germany Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the German cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the German cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including card, cash, direct debits, credit transfer, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the German cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the German cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

The European Payments Initiative (EPI) launched a digital wallet called Wero in July 2024 in Germany. It has taken over the domestic payment solution Giropay in Germany. Effective from December 31, 2024, German banks and financial institutions have discontinued online payments via giropay. The platform is accessible through EPI-associated member bank apps and mobile apps. Users can securely verify their mobile devices and link their bank accounts in the Wero app to make payments. Currently, the platform supports P2P fund transfers that can be completed within 10 seconds using phone numbers, app-generated QR codes or email addresses. Additional features, including online and POS payments, are expected to be added by the end of 2026.

Digital wallets are gaining momentum in the German in-store payments landscape, with the availability of international alternative payment solutions-such as PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay-expected to further boost usage. To capitalize on its usage, in May 2025, PayPal rolled out tap to pay contactless mobile payments in Germany. This enables users to make secure and convenient tap to pay payments via a smartphone at partnered stores. It also launched the installment payment option for in-store purchases dubbed as Ratenzahlung To Go (Installment Payment To Go) in Germany-the first to launch in Europe. This flexible payment option enables PayPal users to convert in-store purchases into installments three, six, 12 or 24 monthly installments.

The growing preference for online shopping is encouraging several firms to enter the ecommerce space; further driving competition. For instance, in March 2025, TikTok Shop-the ecommerce service of the Chinese social media platform TikTok-was launched in several European countries, including Germany, Italy, and France. This platform also offers live streaming which allows creators and brands to promote and sell products in real time; creating direct interaction with the customers. On similar note, Amazon launched its budget ecommerce platform called Haul in June 2025. This platform is designed to cater to budget-conscious shoppers and offers products across various categories, including lifestyle, home, and electronics, all priced at EUR20 ($21.64) or less.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the German cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the German cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the German cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Germany.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the German cards and payments industry.

Companies Featured

DSGV

BVR

Deutsche Bank

Commerzbank

Credit Mutuel

ING Bank

Landesbank

UniCredit Bank

Santander

Barclays

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

girocard

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Merchant Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-Store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

