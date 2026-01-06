Transglobal Management Group, Inc. Reports Strong Year-End Performance by Wholly Owned Subsidiary Stand-By Golf

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transglobal Management Group, Inc. (“TMGI” or the “Company”) (OTCID: TMGI) today announced strong and encouraging financial results for its wholly owned subsidiary, Stand-By Golf, for the calendar year ended December 31, 2025.

Founded more than 37 years ago, Stand-By Golf operates across three of the nation’s premier golf markets: Palm Springs, California; Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada. The company specializes in discounted tee-time access, offering golfers savings of 20% to 60% on premium courses, with reservations available both same-day and up to 90 days in advance.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Stand-By Golf reported gross revenue of $1.3 million and a net profit of $300-thousand, representing year-over-year increases of 10% and 22%, respectively.

Jeff Foster, Chairman and CEO of TMGI, commented: “We are very pleased with the performance of Stand-By Golf following our acquisition. The business benefits from a long operating history, a loyal and growing customer base, and a well-established presence in highly desirable golf markets. We see meaningful opportunities to enhance margins and expand reach through operational efficiencies, technology integration, and targeted marketing initiatives. We believe Stand-By Golf represents a scalable and durable cash-generating asset within our portfolio.”

TMGI expects Stand-By Golf to play an increasingly important role in the Company’s broader strategy of building and operating scalable businesses with recurring revenue characteristics, while leveraging shared technology platforms, brand partnerships, and cross-promotional opportunities across its golf and hospitality assets.

About Stand-By Golf

Stand-By Golf is a growing golf reservation platform in its 37th year of operation. The company offers golfers 20% to 60% off posted rates at more than 200 championship-caliber courses across Phoenix/Scottsdale, Palm Springs, and Las Vegas. Stand-By Golf provides access to top-rated courses, flexible booking options, and high-quality rental equipment, serving golfers of all skill levels and budgets.

About Transglobal Management Group, Inc.

Transglobal Management Group, Inc. (OTCID: TMGI) is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC Markets. Through the acquisition of GETGOLF, LLC, TMGI has evolved into an international management and investment company focused on the golf industry, hospitality, and related technology sectors.

Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements

