TOP Ships Announces Amendment of Time Charter at a Higher Daily Rate

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company” or “TOP Ships”) (NYSE American:TOPS), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that it has amended the time charter agreement for its Suezmax tanker vessel M/T Eco Oceano with Central Tankers Chartering Inc. (the “Charterer”), a company affiliated with the Company’s CEO, Director and major shareholder, Evangelos J. Pistiolis.

The duration of the amended time charter is 5 years starting from January 1, 2026 and the time charter rate has been increased to $30,000 per day. Prior to the amendment, the duration of the time charter was until March 2037 and the time charter rate was $24,500 per day. As part of the amendment the Charterer has a purchase option exercisable only during February 2027 for $70 million.

The amendment was approved by an independent committee of the board of directors which obtained a fairness opinion from an independent financial advisor.

About TOP Ships Inc.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international owner and operator of ocean-going vessels focusing on modern, fuel-efficient eco tanker vessels transporting crude oil, petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the employment of our fleet.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records, and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

