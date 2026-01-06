Financial Market Timer Online Updates Service: For Short-Term Traders and Moderately Active Swing Futures Traders

Market opportunities exist for short-term traders and swing futures traders with daily analysis and intraday updates on major contracts like S&P 500, Dollar, Gold, and Bitcoin. The service offers specialized trade recommendations, Gann insights, cycle analysis, and timing signals to optimize entry and exit points.

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Market Timer - For Short-Term Traders and Moderately Active Swing Futures Traders" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For short-term traders and moderately active swing futures traders. Markets covered: S&P 500 T-notes Dollar Euro Gold Silver Crude Oil Bitcoin Futures.

Scope of the Report:

  • Daily technical, fundamental analysis and cyclical commentary on all major contracts
  • Intraday updates by instant messages plus pre-opening comments
  • Specific money-managed trade recommendations
  • Savvy insights into market behavior
  • Key timing signals to get you into the markets at the best times.

Futures Markets covered:

  • S&P 500
  • Nasdaq
  • T-notes
  • Dollar
  • Euro
  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Patinum
  • Copper
  • Crude Oil
  • Natural Gas
  • Bitcoin

What's Included in the Financial Timer Daily

Morning Report

Includes:

  • Specific Trading Strategy
  • Overnight News Assessments
  • Major Calendar Updates
  • Pre-opening comments for included markets
  • Elliot Wave Cycle Breakdowns
  • Big Picture Perspectives and Developments

Afternoon Report

Includes:

  • Specific Trade Recommendations
  • Daily Comments and Analysis
  • Elliot Wave Cycle Breakdowns
  • Weekly Chart Outlook
  • Big Picture Perspectives and Developments

Intraday Updates

Includes:

  • Day and Swing Trading Strategy Updates
  • Quick Support and Resistance Pattern Analysis
  • Realtime Delivery

Daily volume of reports and updates may increase or decrease to align with market volatility

Benefits Include

Key Cycle Timing Signals
Gann research and hidden secrets plus in-depth Elliott Wave research provide insights beyond traditional models

5 Types of Cycle Analysis
With 23 years of experience, we are not faked by the same traps and false signals that many other analysts fall into

Specific Trade Recommendations
Proprietary timing models help to filter out ambiguous patterns and indicate market strength or weakness during intraday periods, as well as trends for a particular market day or week

Key Summaries
Summarizes and highlights most important news developments and their potential impact

Long Term Recommendations
Long Term guidance to help grow and protect your portfolio

Pre-opening comments
Nightly Publishes with Intraday Updates available

Target Audience Includes:
Small investors, commodity and stockbrokers, small fund managers, hedge fund managers, currency traders, metals dealers and bankers.

Delivery: Financial Timer is published twice daily.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98igg0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
