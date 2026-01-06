Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Technologies and Global Markets Report 2025: Revenue Data for 2024, Estimates for 2025, Forecasts for 2029 and Projected CAGRs Through 2030

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for specialty water treatment chemicals is estimated to grow from $42.4 billion in 2025 to reach $57.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 through 2030.







Water treatment chemical manufacturers are adopting initiatives related to the development of chemicals with low toxicity and limited bioaccumulation potential. Sustainability is a critical focus in the chemical industry, leading to the development and adoption of green chemistry and sustainable manufacturing practices. This includes using renewable products, implementing waste reduction strategies, aiming for energy efficiency and developing eco-friendly products.



Market Dynamics and Growth Factors



The global specialty water treatment chemicals market is driven by factors such as the decline in freshwater resources, stringent water standards and regulations, emerging water quality issues and the need for nutrient recovery from the water treatment process. A lack of effective methods restrains the market growth to remove emerging contaminants, the availability of alternative technologies for treating water and wastewater and the lack of social acceptance of treated water.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization have led to a decline in the quality of water resources. The mining, manufacturing, energy, food, textiles, chemicals and pharmaceutical industries are key contributors to freshwater pollution. To minimize water scarcity, governments and regulatory authorities worldwide are implementing initiatives in water and wastewater treatment technologies to reduce water pollution and make freshwater available for various applications.



Report Scope



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis of the specialty water treatment chemicals market, reflecting the latest trends and data. It presents a comprehensive study of the global specialty water treatment chemicals market from 2024 to 2030. The base year of the analysis is 2024, and the forecast period spans 2025 through 2030. The revenue calculated in this report is US$ million. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the specialty water treatment chemicals industry, examining both qualitative and quantitative aspects.

The report includes:

83 data tables and 55 additional tables

Overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for specialty water treatment chemicals

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029 and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global market, accompanied by a market share analysis by function, source, treatment type, application, end-user sector and region

Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and standards, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including BASF, Veolia Environnement S.A., Ecolab Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Kemira

Companies Featured

BASF

Clariant

Diamines and Chemicals Ltd.

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Co.

Ecolab Inc.

Halliburton

IEI

Kemira

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

MECO Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Solvay

The Chemours Company

Veolia

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $42.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $57.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Introduction

Benefits of Specialty Chemicals in Water Treatment

Improved Efficiency

Cost Savings

Environmental Compliance

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Declining Freshwater Resources

Stringency on Water Standards and Water Discharge Regulations

Water Quality Issues

Challenges

Lack of Effective Methods to Remove Emerging Contaminants

Alternative Technologies Substituting for Chemicals

Lack of Social Acceptance of Treated Water

Opportunity

Nutrient Recovery

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Green Chemistry and Sustainability

Advanced Techniques in Chemical Dosing

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Applicants

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Key Highlights

Market Analysis by Function

Corrosion Inhibitors

Coagulants and Flocculants

Biocides and Insecticides

Scale Inhibitors

Hydrogen Adjusters and Softeners

Defoamers

Nanochemicals

Other Specialty Chemicals

Key Highlights

Market Analysis by Treatment

Industrial Process Water Treatment

Municipal Potable Water Treatment

Sewage/Wastewater Treatment

Seawater Treatment

Key Highlights

Market Analysis by Source

Conventional Sources

Bio-based Sources

Key Highlights

Market Analysis by Application

Treatment

Process

Key Highlights

Market Analysis by End User

Power Production

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Metal Processing

Chemical Industry

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Highlights

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Industry:An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Industry

ESG Practices in the Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

