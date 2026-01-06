Graphene Magazine 2026: The World's Only Graphene and 2D Materials Information Resource, Focusing on Graphene and 2D Materials Industry Research, Development and Products

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Magazine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Graphene Magazine is the world's only Graphene and 2D Materials information resource, focusing on Graphene and 2D Materials industry research, development and products.

Each month, Graphene Magazine features include:

In-depth articles on markets Graphene and 2D Materials are impacting

Government Graphene and 2D Materials policy news worldwide

Latest global Graphene and 2D materials regulatory initiatives

Current business and commercialization activities in Graphene and 2D Materials

Contributions from key industry figures

Latest products.

Why Subscribe to Graphene Magazine?

Access to the most comprehensive round up of the news, ideas and latest discoveries in Graphene & 2D Materials

Delivered monthly to your desktop, tablet or smartphone

You'll save on the monthly issue price with a yearly subscription.

Discount on selected Future Markets reports.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/atuuc7

