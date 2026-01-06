DGrid Launches First Web3 Decentralized Gateway Aggregation for AI Inference

HONG KONG, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DGrid, a next-generation decentralized AI infrastructure, today announced its official launch in 2026, introducing a pioneering solution that combines decentralized architecture with advanced AI inference in Web3. Positioned as the first verifiably community-owned gateway layer for global AI computation, DGrid aims to redefine how developers access, route, and verify intelligent computation in a trust-minimized network. By creating an open and transparent framework that bridges Web3 principles with cutting-edge AI model orchestration, DGrid establishes a new category for decentralized intelligence — unlocking a scalable and inclusive inference economy for developers, node operators, and model contributors.





When AI compute becomes the oil of a new era, DGrid is the pipeline — the first infrastructure of its kind that is truly community-owned, verifiable, and value-sharing. A profound paradigm shift is underway, one that is redefining how computation, ownership, and wealth are distributed. There is little doubt that AI is ushering in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Yet beneath the surface of today’s AI boom lies a troubling reality. AI services remain expensive, opaque, and tightly controlled by a small group of technology giants. Developers and users are forced to consume black-box services with non-transparent pricing, while their data fuels model training without meaningful participation in the upside. Models can be throttled, censored, or deprecated overnight—often at the discretion of centralized platform policies.

Web3 was founded on a different promise: decentralization, user sovereignty, and shared value creation. But in one of the most critical domains of the future—AI—Web3 has remained largely absent, relying instead on centralized APIs that undermine its core principles.

That is now changing.

DGrid is rebuilding AI infrastructure from the ground up: a decentralized, modular, and fully verifiable AI inference network. Its mission is to make intelligent computation in Web3 trust-minimized, permission-less, and community-driven. By aggregating and routing across the world’s most advanced AI models through an autonomous, crypto-native framework, DGrid introduces a new standard for decentralized intelligence.

Web3-Native Infrastructure Versus Centralized Optimization

In today’s AI model landscape, centralized aggregators have effectively addressed early pain points for developers by abstracting away the complexity of integrating multiple model APIs. However, at their core, these remain Web2 SaaS platforms, inheriting the fundamental limitations of centralized systems.

DGrid seeks to surpass the traditional aggregation paradigm entirely by applying Web3-native principles from the ground up. The difference is not incremental—it is structural. Where traditional providers rely on centralized trust and platform-controlled incentives, DGrid introduces a token-based economic model and DAO governance.

This architecture directly addresses two persistent challenges that centralized aggregators struggle to solve: incentive misalignment and trust overhead. Participants in the network—whether compute providers, model contributors, or developers—are economically aligned and transparently rewarded, without relying on a single coordinating authority.

Technical Core: The "Trust-less Inference" Revolution

DGrid’s confidence is built upon a foundation of robust academic research and technical breakthroughs. Its theoretical framework is derived from a cutting-edge paper (Ref: https://arxiv.org/abs/2512.16317 ), led by a team of PhDs and co-founders who are pioneers in AI system architecture.

1. Proof of Quality (PoQ): Making Inference Auditable In a centralized world, users must blindly trust the results returned by a provider. In a decentralized network, however, DGrid innovatively introduces the "Proof of Quality (PoQ)" mechanism—a challenge-based system combining cryptographic verification with game theory. Specialized "Verification Nodes" randomly sample and re-verify inference tasks. If a node’s output fails verification, its staked $DGAI tokens are slashed. This ensures every inference transaction is transparent, traceable, and fair.

2. Modular and Elastic Architecture

Decentralized Inference Network: No single point of failure and no centralized control. A globally distributed network of nodes collectively maintains system robustness.

AI RPC Interface: For dApp developers, integrating DGrid is as simple as connecting to a standard blockchain RPC. A unified gateway provides seamless access to all global LLMs and AI models.

For dApp developers, integrating DGrid is as simple as connecting to a standard blockchain RPC. A unified gateway provides seamless access to all global LLMs and AI models. Node Incentive Economy: Anyone can run a node, provide computational resources, and earn rewards, creating a true computational economy.



3. How DGrid Works

Developers send requests via DGrid’s standard AI RPC interface (e.g., "Invoke this prompt using Llama 3"). The DGrid Network routes the task to the optimal inference node based on staking and performance metrics. The node executes the computation, while the Blockchain Layer handles verification (PoQ), settlement, and reward distribution. Users receive transparent, trusted AI inference results at a fraction of the cost.

Ultimate Value Capture: DGrid Premium NFT and Tokenomics

While DGrid’s technical vision is compelling, its economic model and user rights are designed to prioritize the community through the DGrid Premium Membership NFT.

Benefit I: The "All-in-One" AI Lifetime Membership Holding a DGrid Premium NFT grants direct access to premium features of all top-tier models on the DGrid.AI platform, covering almost every major AI product globally. DGrid aggregates these elite models into a single membership at a significant discount: $1,580 USD for the first year, with renewals at only $200 USD per year thereafter. For heavy AI users, developers, and teams, this represents both a massive cost saving and a leap in efficiency—the keys to the entire AI arsenal.

Benefit II: Stakeholder Rights – 50% of Total $DGAI Supply This is the most aggressive aspect of DGrid’s economic model. 50% of the total supply of the platform token, $DGAI, will be released exclusively to DGrid Premium NFT holders. This NFT represents "equity" in the future value of the entire DGrid ecosystem. As inference volume grows, the value-capture potential of $DGAI becomes exponential.

Backed by Top-Tier Capital and Ecosystem

DGrid has secured strong backing from leading crypto venture capital firms, including Waterdrip Capital, IOTEX, Paramita, Abraca Research, CatherVC, 4EVER Research, and Zenith Capital.

Beyond being a protocol, DGrid is rapidly evolving into a massive ecosystem:

Global Computing Network: Connecting decentralized AI nodes distributed across the globe.

Broad Integration: Early integration with leading DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and AI Agent protocols to inject "intelligent power" into Web3 applications.

Strategic Partnerships: Established alliances with Web3 infrastructure giants and top-tier model providers.



Join the Paradigm Shift

DGrid is more than a project: it is a movement for AI Equality. We are committed to breaking monopolies, making AI inference a decentralized, accessible, and verifiable public utility—just like electricity. The metric of the AI era is no longer whose model has more parameters, but whether the computing power truly belongs to the people. Sales for the DGrid Premium NFT began on January 1, 2026. This is a choice to stand with the future and master the wealth of decentralized compute.