Ambarella Launches a Developer Zone to Broaden its Edge AI Ecosystem 

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced during CES the launch of its Ambarella Developer Zone (DevZone). Located at https://developer.ambarella.com/, the DevZone is designed to help Ambarella’s growing ecosystem of partners learn, build and deploy edge AI applications on a variety of edge systems with greater speed and clarity. It provides a collection of optimized models, along with low-code and no-code agentic blueprints, to enable the rapid development of edge AI applications on Ambarella’s large portfolio of purpose-built edge AI systems-on-chip (SoCs) with Cooper development software.

As AI workloads increasingly move towards hybrid edge/cloud architectures, partners need faster, more scalable ways to develop products and services with Ambarella’s full-stack edge AI platform. The DevZone consolidates essential tools, documentation, models and community resources into a single destination, enabling system integrators, distributors, module builders, independent software vendor (ISVs) and other leading global ecosystem partners to engage, prototype and accelerate edge AI solutions for a wide range of vertical industry segments.

“The edge AI markets we serve are evolving rapidly and our partner ecosystem needs a way to stay ahead of the curve,” said Muneyb Minhazuddin, Customer Growth Officer at Ambarella. “The Ambarella Developer Zone reduces friction, while giving partners deeper access. It is a foundational part of opening our ecosystem and supporting broader go-to-market collaboration.”

The DevZone brings the full breadth of Ambarella’s development resources together in one cohesive environment, including:

Cooper™ Model Garden: A growing repository of validated, optimized models ready for testing and validation

A growing repository of validated, optimized models ready for testing and validation

Low-code and no-code templates that enable the rapid design of multi-agent systems through unique, next-generation agentic workflows





Together, these elements create a more intuitive, efficient development experience that helps teams build and validate models rapidly for broader markets.

Through its DevZone, Ambarella is strengthening support for ecosystem partners by expanding access to parts of its software stack through agentic interfaces, sample workflows and development resources. This unified entry point makes it easier for ecosystem partners to evaluate Ambarella’s technology, integrate more efficiently and bring solutions to market faster.

This new AI developer zone is positioning the company to build on its leadership in edge endpoints—with more than 39 million edge AI SoCs shipped to date—by helping to accelerate and scale its expansion into the growing edge AI infrastructure market. The DevZone allows a broader network of ecosystem partners and customers to leverage Ambarella’s leadership technology, which is purpose-built for high-performance, low-power edge AI.

Two ISVs have already leveraged the Ambarella Developer Zone to build and deploy their edge AI models to the N1-655 SoC.

“Running the Cogniac platform on the Ambarella Developer Zone gives our teams a powerful way to push the boundaries of what’s possible with edge AI,” said Quinn Curtis, CEO of Cogniac. “Ambarella’s performance-efficient architecture aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver scalable, real-time intelligence, and the Developer Zone makes it faster and easier for innovators to build, test, and deploy production-ready solutions.”

“Bringing our Viana vision analytics solution into the Ambarella Developer Zone opens the door to an entirely new level of performance for edge-based vision AI. Ambarella’s AI-focused SoCs give us a powerful foundation to deliver real-time insights with extremely low latency and far less power consumption. Together, we’re making it easier for customers to run advanced AI models at scale, so they can better understand what’s happening in their physical spaces and optimize operations as it happens,”said Thor Turrecha, EVP of Global SaaS, meldCX.

Addressing Today’s Edge AI Development Challenges

Developers across both physical AI and edge infrastructure applications—such as robotics, industrial automation, smart cameras, ADAS, on-premise AI boxes and many other sectors—are navigating rising complexity; from larger multimodal models to fragmented toolchains. At the same time, they are facing growing demands for fast and secure inference in latency-sensitive environments. Ambarella’s DevZone directly addresses these challenges by:

Reducing friction: Centralizing tools, examples, models, onboarding library and learning resources, all in a single, developer-friendly zone

Providing a defined path for integration and co-launching solutions

Showing partners how Ambarella's HW/SW stack fits into hybrid edge/cloud architectures

Supporting multimodal inference and hybrid AI pipelines





Launch During CES 2026

The new Ambarella Developer Zone will be demonstrated during CES in Las Vegas this week, at Ambarella’s invitation-only exhibition. Attendees will experience live demonstrations of Ambarella’s full-stack edge AI platform and can explore new partnership opportunities. For more information or to schedule a demo during the show, please contact your Ambarella representative or visit https://developer.ambarella.com/.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of edge AI and human vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirrors, telematics, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, edge infrastructure, drones and other robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, sensor fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

