Orbitype.com Launches Orbitype Intelligence, a Chat-Based Control Layer for AI Agent Environments

Basel, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbitype today announced the launch of Orbitype Intelligence, a new AI chat interface embedded directly into Orbitype’s Agentic Cloud OS. Orbitype Intelligence enables organizations to create and operate complete AI agent environments through natural language, allowing teams to build automation workspaces, internal tools, and production-ready backends without relying on fragmented stacks of disconnected infrastructure and workflow tools.

Orbitype Intelligence home view showing workspace access and AI agent environment management.

Orbitype Intelligence addresses a growing challenge in the AI agents market: many agent implementations remain fragile demonstrations, while production adoption requires systems with persistent state, governance, permissions, observability, and API-first infrastructure.

“AI agents often fail in real operations not because models are weak, but because systems are built without an environment,” said Julian Vorraro, CEO of Orbitype. “Orbitype Intelligence provides a control layer for complete AI agent environments inside Orbitype, enabling structured execution across data, workflows, and automation.”

Why Now: AI Agents Are Moving From Demos to Systems

The AI agents market is accelerating rapidly, but most deployments still rely on fragmented stacks: a workflow tool, a database, a vector knowledge system, dashboards, credential management, and glue code. These architectures often become difficult to maintain, secure, and debug once workflows expand across teams and departments.

Orbitype Intelligence consolidates these building blocks into one unified environment where AI agents and deterministic workflows operate on the same structured data, files, knowledge bases, credentials, and APIs, enabling organizations to scale automation without creating tool islands.

What Orbitype Intelligence Enables

Orbitype Intelligence supports the creation and orchestration of complete AI agent environments through chat, including:

Database tables and schemas , with instant UI rendering

, with instant UI rendering Storage and file systems for documents, pipelines, and imports

for documents, pipelines, and imports Workflow automation for deterministic orchestration and business logic

for deterministic orchestration and business logic AI agents and ambient agents for continuous and long-running execution

for continuous and long-running execution Vector databases and RAG knowledge bases for retrieval and internal search

for retrieval and internal search Dashboards and observability for KPIs, monitoring, and auditing

for KPIs, monitoring, and auditing Credential management for secure integrations and execution

for secure integrations and execution Production-ready API coverage for every component

for every component Permissions and scoped access for data, sources, and knowledge bases

for data, sources, and knowledge bases Human-in-the-loop approvals for sensitive operations

This architecture enables Orbitype to function as a complete automation workspace or as a backend-as-a-service foundation for internal applications, SaaS products, and AI-driven operations systems.

Demonstration: Building a Fully Automated Sales Workspace Through Chat

Orbitype published a video demonstrating Orbitype Intelligence by building a complete sales workspace through chat in about five minutes, including AI SDR workflows for lead qualification and outreach, automated CRM pipelines, sales automation, and real-time forecasting dashboards.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://youtu.be/s7ys8i1Z5b4



More information is available at https://www.orbitype.com

Workflow automation for content generation with an inline AI agent, built by Orbitype Intelligence.

About Orbitype.com

Orbitype.com is an Agentic Cloud OS that enables organizations to build production-ready AI agent environments with integrated Postgres databases, S3 storage, workflow automation, dashboards, vector knowledge bases, credential management, and APIs. Orbitype Intelligence provides a chat-based control layer to orchestrate AI agents and workflows with human-in-the-loop approvals for sensitive operations.

Press Inquiries

Julian Vorraro

jvorraro [at] orbitype.com

support [at] orbitype.com

+41 61 511 22 13

Lange Gasse 90,

4052 Basel, CH