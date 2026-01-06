Threaded Fasteners Inc. Strengthens Vertical Integration with TSA Manufacturing Inc. Acquisition

Mobile, AL, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Threaded Fasteners Inc. (TFI), a leading employee-owned fastener distribution company, announced today the acquisition of TSA Manufacturing Inc. (TSA), a respected fastener manufacturing operation based in Omaha, Nebraska. The transaction closed on January 5, 2026, marking TFI's tenth acquisition since 2012 and expanding the company's geographic footprint to 10 states.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for TFI, as TSA Manufacturing produces specialized fastener products that TFI currently purchases for distribution. By bringing TSA's manufacturing capabilities in-house, TFI will enhance operational efficiency, strengthen supply chain control and expand its ability to serve customers across multiple industries, including steel fabrication, metal building construction and commercial manufacturing.

Billy Duren, president & CEO of Threaded Fasteners Inc., commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at TSA Manufacturing in Omaha, Nebraska, into the Threaded Fasteners family. Craig has assembled an extraordinary team, and we can't wait to bring together the strengths, talent and expertise of TSA with our employee-owners across Threaded Fasteners. We believe this partnership creates meaningful opportunities for our teams, our customers and the communities we serve. I want to personally thank and congratulate our COO, Jerrad Douberly, our CFO, Ashley Bryan, and our entire executive leadership team for shepherding this process over the past several months. I am incredibly proud of our team and what lies ahead."

Jerrad Douberly, chief operating officer of Threaded Fasteners Inc., added:

"This acquisition represents a strong strategic and cultural fit for Threaded Fasteners. TSA Manufacturing has built an impressive operation in Omaha, and Craig and his team have done a fantastic job creating a business rooted in unparalleled craftsmanship, accountability and customer focus. We're excited to welcome the TSA team into our employee-owned organization and begin working together to build on those strengths. I'm proud of the collaboration across our leadership team that made this possible, and I'm even more excited about what lies ahead as we grow together."

Craig Pohlman, outgoing owner of TSA Manufacturing, shared:

"I'm incredibly excited about TSA's future and what the company will look like in two, five and ten years. Our location in Omaha gives TFI reach into new markets, and the collaboration between our operations will benefit both teams. TFI will be a wonderful fit for our people at TSA; after my search, I could not have found anyone better to partner with."

This strategic acquisition strengthens TFI's vertical integration model, enhancing the company's ability to control quality, improve supply chain efficiency and better serve customers across the steel fabrication, construction, and manufacturing sectors. The transaction expands TFI's manufacturing footprint while maintaining the craftsmanship and customer focus shared by both companies.

About Threaded Fasteners Inc.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, Threaded Fasteners Inc. is a leading employee-owned distributor and manufacturer of fastening products serving diverse industries across the United States. With more than 400 employee-owners working across multiple locations in 10 states, TFI has experienced remarkable growth through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, growing from 100 employees in 2012 to more than 400 today.

TFI operates with a mission to "create value in and for the people we serve" and is committed to serving with intention and creating with passion. The company specializes in supplying fasteners and related products to steel fabricators, metal building contractors, industrial manufacturers and commercial construction projects.

For more information about Threaded Fasteners Inc., visit www.threadedfasteners.com.

About TSA Manufacturing

Founded in 1973, TSA Manufacturing has more than 50 years of experience producing high-quality fastener products. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, TSA has established a reputation for craftsmanship, accountability, and exceptional customer service. The company has built a skilled team and cultivated strong customer relationships based on reliability and product excellence.

