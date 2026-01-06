SoldierStrong Announces Annual SoldierScholar Recipients For 2025

STAMFORD, Conn, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering on its commitment to assist military veterans in taking a significant academic step forward in life after service, the national nonprofit SoldierStrong today announced the recipients of its annual scholarship initiative, SoldierScholar.

"At SoldierStrong, we believe in empowering veterans to reach their full potential both in service and beyond,” said Dr. Chris Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong. “The SoldierScholar program is our way of supporting their academic ambitions and easing the financial barriers that can stand in the way of a degree. Each scholarship represents not just an investment in education, but an investment in the future leaders, innovators, and public servants who will continue to make a difference in our communities and our country."

Since 2012, SoldierStrong has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships. While the post-9/11 GI Bill has helped thousands of veterans pursue post-secondary education, there are still funding gaps that can become insurmountable obstacles to completing a degree. The cost of textbooks, classroom fees, transportation, technology, tutoring, and other essentials are among expenses the GI Bill has historically not covered. These additional costs make obtaining a degree especially challenging for many veterans, who often juggle work and family responsibilities not typical of the average college student. SoldierScholar was created to alleviate these additional financial burdens.

SoldierScholar scholarships are available to veterans at Syracuse University, Georgetown University, and Old Dominion University who served in the recent Global War on Terror, including Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn.

Past SoldierScholar recipients have gone on to work at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in civilian positions at the Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Division of the U.S. Air Force, for members of Congress, and as policy advisors at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, among other esteemed professions.

Recipients include:

Sean Kellas, Syracuse University - Master’s Degree in Public Administration

Sean Kellas is a graduate student at Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA). He is a U.S. Army veteran who served as an all-source intelligence analyst for three and a half years, leaving as a Sergeant (E-5) from Ft. Bliss, Texas. In addition to his intelligence work, Sean taught Soldiers how to drive military vehicles, managed his battalion's barracks, assisted with the security of the Brigade SCIF, and worked in the Dona Ana Afghan Refugee Camp during Operation Allies Welcome.

While pursuing his graduate degree, Sean works part-time as a Facility Security Officer for a local defense contractor and serves on the Board of Directors for Keeping Our Promise, a Rochester nonprofit that helps Afghan refugees who fought alongside U.S. forces relocate to the Rochester area. Sean plans to pursue a career in state or local government, where he can directly create positive impacts for his community.

Katherine Harnett, Georgetown University - Master’s Degree in Foreign Service

Katherine Harnett began her career as a Field Artillery Captain in the United States Army, where she developed a strong foundation in leadership, operational planning, and crisis management. She is now pursuing a Master’s in Foreign Service at Georgetown University, concentrating in Global Politics and Security, with a focus on counter-narcotics, anti–money laundering policy, and financial systems that enable transnational criminal networks. Through her program, she aims to build the research and policy skills necessary to contribute to national security and evidence-based financial crime prevention. In the past, she volunteered as Vice Co-Chair of the Reading Rangers, a New York Junior League committee supporting literacy in Harlem public schools, and she enjoys reading, hiking, and practicing Spanish in her free time.

Kathleen Higgins, Old Dominion University – Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Kathleen Higgins joined the military right after high school. As a first-generation student, she was encouraged to take the military pathway by her mother and father, both Army veterans. In the Navy, Higgins worked as an aviation structural safety equipment mechanic on different F-18 models. Higgins left the Navy in 2020 after eight years of service. She took a position at Boeing before returning to school. It was an easy transition to the program at Old Dominion. Higgins graduated in the Fall of 2025 with a mechanical engineering degree with a focus on aerospace engineering.

Shelby Murphy, Old Dominion University - Electrical Engineering Technology

Shelby Murphy is a sophomore at Old Dominion University who is majoring in Electrical Engineering Technology with a minor in Cybersecurity. She aims to continue her education by means of a Masters in Business Administration. She is a United States Navy Veteran, having served honorably as a Fire Controlman Petty Officer Second Class. She is devoted to academic excellence and hopes to apply her education and military experience to a progressive civilian career in engineering and administration. This mindset is reflected in a quote from Franklin D. Roosevlet she values: “To reach a port we must sail—sail, not tie at anchor; sail, not drift.”

On being selected as a SoldierScholar recipient, Sean Kellas said: "Receiving the SoldierScholar award is truly an honor and a reminder of the incredible support that surrounds veterans like me. This scholarship not only eases the financial challenges of pursuing my graduate degree, but also motivates me to continue giving back: to my community, to fellow veterans, and to the people I hope to serve in the future. Programs like SoldierScholar make a real difference in helping veterans achieve their goals and make an impact long after their military service."

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in advanced medical technology, including 32 SoldierSuits and 31 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

