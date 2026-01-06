Injection Molded Automotive Parts Markets Report 2025-2029 and 2034 with Focus on Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molded Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The injection molded automotive parts market is experiencing robust growth, with its size projected to increase from $81.08 billion in 2024 to $86.19 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth trajectory is supported by higher vehicle production volumes, the adoption of lightweight materials, the pursuit of cost-efficient mass production methods, and an increased focus on vehicle aesthetics. By 2029, the market is estimated to reach $111.33 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. Key growth drivers include a shift towards sustainable materials, modular automotive design, and heightened vehicle customization trends.

The upsurge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is a pivotal factor fueling the market. As global markets increasingly adopt EVs and hybrids due to stricter emissions regulations and advancements in battery technology, the need for injection molded automotive parts becomes more pronounced. These parts contribute to the efficient manufacture of lightweight, high-precision components critical for the automotive industry's shift towards sustainable and energy-efficient mobility. For instance, the U.S. government aims for 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 to be zero-emission, alongside infrastructure development plans such as a network of 500,000 EV chargers to enhance accessibility.

Leading companies in the market focus on developing advanced polyamide solutions for lightweighting and improving the durability of vehicle components. As noted by BASF's introduction of Ultramid Advanced N3U42G6 in June 2025, these innovations are crucial for the safety and reliability of high-voltage components in EVs.

Industry dynamics are also shaped by corporate strategies, such as SAPA Group SpA's acquisition of Megatech Industries AG in March 2025, aimed at amplifying its presence and technology applications in the mobility sector. This acquisition is expected to boost SAPA's technological capabilities and market reach across Europe.

Geographically, North America was the largest market for injection molded automotive parts in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Notably, rapid changes in global trade relations and tariffs are impacting market dynamics, necessitating strategic adaptations by industry players.

The injection molded automotive parts market involves selling major components like bumpers, door trims, and dashboard panels, predominantly used in various vehicle types. These components are vital due to their precision-engineered manufacturing approach, which ensures cost-effectiveness and enhances vehicle safety and efficiency. Completed market research reports provide a comprehensive analysis, covering industry statistics, competitor market shares, and emerging opportunities necessary for stakeholders to thrive.

The countries covered in this market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, among others, reflecting its global scale and significance.

