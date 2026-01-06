Remanufactured Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034 Featuring Prominent Players - Robert Bosch, BorgWarner, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Denso

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remanufactured Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The remanufactured automotive parts market has experienced significant growth, increasing from $62.07 billion in 2024 to $66.11 billion in 2025 at a 6.5% CAGR. This growth is propelled by rising vehicle parc and aging fleet, consumer demand for cost-efficient replacement parts, economic advantages over new components, expansion in aftermarket distribution networks, and a growing emphasis on circular economy practices.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $86.07 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Key drivers include a focus on sustainability, increased adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles requiring remanufactured components, supportive regulations, and greater penetration in emerging markets. In response, the industry is innovating with new developments such as advanced coating materials, precision remanufacturing techniques, supply chain integration, and AI-based inspection systems.

The surge in used car trade is significantly boosting the remanufactured parts market, as cost savings make pre-owned vehicles more appealing. For instance, Cox Automotive reported a significant increase in used vehicle sales, reaching 1.41 million units in January 2025, marking an 8% year-over-year growth. Remanufactured parts enhance used vehicles' reliability, facilitating their market appeal.

Industry leaders are advancing by developing innovative products like remanufactured infotainment display screens to boost performance and sustainability. Stellantis N.V. and Valeo SA have introduced remanufactured LED headlamps and display screens, utilizing 50% of raw materials from end-of-life components while reducing CO? emissions by 70% compared to new production.

In corporate developments, BBB Industries LLC acquired All Star Auto Parts Inc. to expand its electronics portfolio and boost large-scale sustainable manufacturing. Prominent players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Denso Corporation, among others. North America leads the market while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing sector.

The market outlook is affected by changing global trade relations and tariffs. As of spring 2025, rising tariffs have intensified trade tensions, increasing costs for critical components and delaying investments within the machinery sector. In response, manufacturers are fostering local supplier networks, leveraging alternative materials, and prioritizing predictive maintenance to manage equipment lifespans.

The comprehensive market research report offers critical insights, including global market size, regional shares, market trends, and future opportunities, equipping stakeholders with data to navigate the rapidly evolving industry landscape. The report's conclusions are constantly updated to reflect global economic dynamics, tackling challenges like U.S. tariffs and trade instability.

The market encompasses major component types, including engine, transmission, electrical, and body parts, serving various vehicle types. The distribution channels span aftermarket, OEMs, and online sales, with the market encompassing countries such as the USA, Canada, China, UK, and Germany, among others.

Overall, the remanufactured automotive parts market is poised for steady growth fueled by sustainability, economic efficiencies, and expanding global reach, ensuring robust opportunities for industry participants.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $66.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $86.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Markets Covered:

Part Type: Engine Parts, Transmission Parts, Electrical Parts, Body Parts

Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, SUVs

Material Sources: Recycled Metals, Reused Components, Refurbished Parts

Remanufacturing Process: Core Return, Exchange, Repair

Sales Channel: Aftermarket, OEM, Online

Engine Parts: Cylinder Heads, Pistons, Crankshafts, Camshafts, Engine Blocks, Turbochargers

Transmission Parts: Gearboxes, Clutches, Torque Converters, Drive Shafts, Differentials

Electrical Parts: Alternators, Starters, Ignition Systems, ECUs, Wiring Harnesses

Body Parts: Bumpers, Doors, Fenders, Grilles, Mirrors, Headlights

Companies Featured

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Valeo SA

Eaton Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

LKQ Corporation

Schaeffler Group

Cardone Industries Inc.

BBB Industries LLC

Dana Incorporated

Marelli S.p.A

Tenneco Inc.

Remy International Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Volvo AB

Jasper Engines & Transmissions

ATC Drivetrain Inc.

Borg Automotive A/S

Demand Detroit

Genuine Parts Company

Carwood Group

Marshall Engines Inc.

Aer Manufacturing Inc.

Monark Automotive GmbH

NAPA Auto Parts

Teamec BVBA

Maval Industries LLC

Meritor Inc.

Stellantis NV

