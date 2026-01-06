$199.67 Bn Ice Cream Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Cream Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ice cream market has showcased notable growth, reaching $105.83 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% from 2019. The market trajectory is predicted to extend to $143.38 billion by 2029 with a 6.26% CAGR and further to $199.67 billion by 2034, growing at 6.85%.
This growth is propelled by expanded foodservice industries, increased consumer spending on convenience foods, and a surging demand for confectionery and packaged goods. Conversely, challenges such as raw-material price volatility and labor shortages have tempered progress.
Future market catalysts include the expansion of dairy farming, enhanced cold-chain logistics, and the proliferation of food delivery platforms, although factors such as seasonal demand fluctuations, rising health consciousness, and trade dynamics may impede growth. Western Europe leads the market, capturing 42.69% of the total in 2024. Notably, Middle East and Africa are projected to be the fastest-growing regions, both registering CAGRs of around 9.5%.
The competitive landscape is concentrated, with the top 10 companies, such as Magnum Ice Cream and Nestle S.A., commanding 34.76% of the market share. The market is segmented by type, flavor, packaging, category, and distribution channels, reflecting diverse consumer preferences. Impulse ice cream emerged as the dominant type, accounting for 53.90% of the 2024 market, while the artisanal segment shows the fastest growth potential, at a 7.56% CAGR through 2029.
Chocolate remains the leading flavor, with 34.40% market share, yet the fruit segment is growing rapidly at 7.89% CAGR. Packaging trends favor cups at 31.38%, but cones are expected to see 8.54% growth. The dairy segment dominates by category at 83.75%, although non-dairy alternatives lead in growth potential with a 10.33% CAGR. Distribution is led by hypermarkets and supermarkets, making up 39.73% of sales, though online retailers are growing fast, marked by a 12.99% CAGR.
Strategic growth opportunities are varied, with significant gains anticipated in impulse ice cream, vanilla-flavored products, and cone packaging by 2029. Companies are advised to leverage artificial intelligence for product innovation, emphasize sustainable ingredients, and cater to evolving consumer demands toward health and cultural authenticity. Notably, the UK market alone is expected to gain $6.6 billion.
Key strategies include expanding capabilities through new product launches and strategic partnerships. Analysts recommend focusing on AI-driven production, premium boutique tubs, and fast-growing segments like artisanal and fruit-flavored ice creams. Embracing non-dairy options and online channels will also capitalize on emerging trends. By adhering to these strategies, companies can position themselves for sustained market leadership in the vibrant global ice cream industry.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|348
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$105.83 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$199.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Chapters Include
- Market Introduction and Characteristics
- Key Trends: Future Developments in Ice Cream Market
- Growth Analysis: PESTEL Framework and Market Projections
- Global Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- Regional and Country Breakdown: Market Values and Share Comparisons
- Market Segmentation: Analysis by Type, Flavor, Packaging, Category, and Distribution Channel
- Regional Market Analysis: Growth and Share Comparison
- Competitive Landscape: Market Shares and Company Profiles
- Recent Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis
- Opportunities and Strategies: Target Market Growth and Expansion Tactics
Companies Featured
- Nestle S.A
- Froneri International Limited
- Mars Inc.
- Ferrero Group (Wells Enterprises Inc.)
- Inspire Brands Inc. (Baskin-Robbins, Inc.)
- Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul)
- Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. (Meiji Co., Ltd.)
- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
- Prairie Farms Dairy Inc.
- Unilever Global
- Arun Icecreams
- General Mills
- Danone
- Lotte India
- Cremo Ice Cream
- Amul
- Amy's Ice Creams
- Arla Foods
- Gifford's Ice Cream
- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
- Ben & Jerry's
- Haagen-Dazs India
- Aice Group Holdings
- Kinish
- Havmor Ice Cream
- Better Scoop Creamery Co., Ltd
- PT Campina Ice Cream Industry
- China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited
- Bulla Dairy Foods
- Golden North Ice Cream
- Morinaga & Co., Ltd.
- Akagi Nyugyo Co., Ltd
- Blue Seal Ice Cream
- Kochi Ice Co., Ltd
- Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd
- Appolo Ice Cream Co Ltd
- Mixue
- Dara's Ice Cream
- Blue Bell Creameries
- Turkey Hill Dairy
- Yasso
- Graeter's Ice Cream
- Baskins Robbins
- Van Den Casteele
- Louis Fouquet
- Eiscafe
- Grupo Alacant
- Beau's Gelato
- Wall's
- General Mills, Inc.
- Mlekovita (Poland)
- Inmarko
- The Kroger Co
- Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
- Eclipse Foods
- Unilever USA
- Nestle Global
- Gay Lea Foods
- Chapman's
- Marble Slab Creamery
- Foothills Creamery
- PreGel Canada
- Kibon
- Cold Roll
- Pure Ice Cream
- Nemat Ice Cream
- Akbar Mashti Ice Cream
- Anita Gelato
- Mado
- Yole
- Supreme Ice Cream
- Dairy-Bell
