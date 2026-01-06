$18.36 Bn Floating Offshore Wind Power Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Offshore Wind Power Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report delves into the dynamics of the global floating offshore wind power market, covering the historic period of 2019-2024 and the forecast span of 2024-2029 and 2034F. It offers a thorough analysis across various regions and major economies. By 2024, the global market hit a noteworthy value of $219.18 million, advancing at a CAGR of 37.88% since 2019. Projections indicate robust growth, escalating from $219.18 million in 2024 to $1.33 billion in 2029 at 43.49%, followed by an impressive CAGR of 68.97%, potentially reaching $18.36 billion in 2034.

Key growth drivers during the historic period included heightened electricity demand and increased government funding for decarbonization. Simultaneously, rising corporate renewable PPAs and augmented private and institutional investments in floating wind projects also contributed significantly. However, the high initial capital and installation costs, alongside complex grid integration challenges, presented hurdles.

Looking forward, the sector's expansion will be propelled by renewable energy sources' integration, expansion of offshore wind projects, and enhanced industrial and port infrastructure. Nonetheless, factors like supply chain and component cost volatility, regulatory barriers, and trade-related issues could impede progress.

In 2024, Western Europe emerged as the predominant region within the floating offshore wind power market, accounting for 81.81% or $179.31 million of the market value. Moreover, the fastest-expanding markets are projected to be Asia Pacific and Western Europe, with CAGRs of 82.22% and 24.32% respectively.

Dominated by key players, the global market remains concentrated, with the top 10 competitors controlling 41.30% of the market in 2024. Leading the pack was Equinor ASA with an 8.57% market share, followed by major players like Orsted A/S, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, and others.

The industry segmentation reveals that turbines accounted for the largest component segment in 2024, representing 41.63% or $91.24 million. The platforms segment is forecasted to witness the fastest growth, displaying a CAGR of 52.49% through 2029.

Technologically, hydrodynamic floating structures dominated in 2024, contributing 50.88% or $111.51 million, and are expected to outpace others with a CAGR of 48.39%. Segmented by water depth, transitional waters led with 48.38% or $106.03 million, yet deep water segments will spearhead growth with a 49.38% CAGR.

Considering turbine capacity, units above 5 MW represented the largest segment, accounting for 51.72% or $113.37 million in 2024, and anticipated growth at a CAGR of 55.05%. By application, utility-scale power generation dominated with 86.81% or $190.26 million. However, hydrogen production is projected to be the fastest-growing application, with a 56.07% CAGR.

Opportunities across the market segments are vast, with turbines expected to generate $440.6 million in sales by 2029, while hydrodynamic floating structures will accrue $690.76 million. The transitional water segment offers substantial prospects with $531.88 million by 2029. Above 5 MW segments and utility-scale power generation present significant potential, with projected gains of $902.41 million and $958.98 million respectively. China's market is set to expand notably, gaining $734.0 million.

Market-trend strategies emphasize innovations like dynamic cable designs for durable deepwater applications, high-capacity turbines, smart mooring technologies for turbine stability, and lightweight semi-submersible platforms. Expanding hybrid offshore systems integrating wind and wave power is also spotlighted.

Player strategies include strategic acquisitions, enhancing business offerings, securing new orders, and forming strategic partnerships. Analysts recommend focusing on advanced subsea cable systems, deploying ultra-large turbines, developing hybrid offshore renewable systems, and targeting emerging markets. Furthermore, hydrogen production offers lucrative growth avenues.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 249 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $219.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $18360 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 55.7% Regions Covered Global



Report Coverage:

Market dynamics including size and growth patterns.

Regional and country-wise market breakdowns.

Segmentation by components such as Mooring Systems, Platforms, Subsea Cables, and Turbines.

Technological insights into Floating Wind Turbines and Hydrodynamic Structures.

Market Segmentation:

Component: Mooring Systems; Platforms; Subsea Cables; Turbines

Technology: Floating Wind Turbine; Hydrodynamic Floating Structure; Other Technologies

Water Depth: Shallow Water; Transitional Water; Deep Water

Turbine Capacity: Up to 3 MW; 3 MW - 5 MW; Above 5 MW

Application: Hydrogen Production; Off-Grid Power Generation; Utility-Scale Power Generation

Companies Featured

Equinor ASA

Orsted A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

GE Vernova

Siemens Energy AG (Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA)

RWE AG

TotalEnergies?SE

BW Ideol

Saipem S.p.A.

Ocean Winds (OW)

China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG)

Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Mingyang Smart Energy

Shanghai Electric Group

China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN)

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

CSSC Haizhuang Windpower

Japan Blue Energy (JB Energy)

Toda Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Corporation

TEPCO Renewable Power

JERA Co., Inc.

Marubeni Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Korea Floating Wind (KF Wind)

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Doosan Enerbility

SK E&S Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Ocean (formerly DSME)

Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC)

CS Wind

Posco E&C

EDF Renouvelables

Saitec Offshore Technologies

IberBlue Wind

Iberdrola

EDF Renewables

Shell plc

TotalEnergies

Principle Power

Hexicon

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP)

Technip Energies

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Northland Power, Inc.

DP Energy

RWE

BW Ideol AS

American Offshore Energy (AOE)

ECO TLP

Octopus Energy Generation

Principle Power Inc.

TotalEnergies SE

Avangrid Inc.

Excipio Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy

