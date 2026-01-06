Teclison, Inc. to Participate in ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

PRINCETON, N. J., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teclison, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing immunotherapeutic treatments for solid tumors, today announced that Ray Lee, chief executive officer and co-founder of Teclison will participate in the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium on January 9th.

ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Location: Moscone West, San Francisco, CA 94103 and Virtual

About Teclison

Teclison is a clinical stage oncology company advancing an immunotherapy treatment for solid tumors utilizing a three-pronged approach that: (1) induces tumor necrosis; (2) expands anti-tumor T cells to synergize with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and (3) facilitates the direct and cost-effective expansion of anti-tumor immunity from PBMCs. Teclison’s innovative platform has shown broad reach across solid tumor types in clinical trials, providing Teclison access to numerous multi-billion dollar markets. Teclison’s lead asset, TEC-001, is initially targeting primary liver cancer, with additional cancer indications in the pipeline. For more information, please visit teclison.com.

Contacts:

Diane Lu

Chief Financial Officer

info@teclison.com