Introducing POM Club: A New Standard of Elevated Hospitality in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre Grande Prairie announces the launch of POM Club, the region’s first premium hotel club floor experience, introducing an elevated way to stay for travelers seeking added comfort, privacy and thoughtful enhancements during their visit to Grande Prairie.

Designed as a distinct experience within the hotel, POM Club brings together enhanced guest rooms, access to a private Club Lounge, a dedicated fitness space and curated amenities that support rest, focus and ease throughout a guest’s stay.

POM Club guest rooms and suites include a collection of enhancements designed to elevate the stay, including:

Access to the POM Club Lounge featuring complimentary snacks, refreshments, and evening small bites and drinks service

Access to a dedicated club floor fitness studio

Elevated sleep experience with premium linens, aromatherapy diffuser and sound machine

Evening turndown service

Premium Aveda bath amenities

Nespresso in-room coffee experience

“POM Club introduces a level of elevated hospitality that has not previously existed in Grande Prairie,” said Heather Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Hotels with Pomeroy Lodging. “It reflects how today’s travelers are looking to stay, with more intention, more comfort, and spaces that support both productivity and relaxation.”

POM Club welcomed its first guests in October 2025, adding a thoughtfully designed club floor experience to meet the region’s growing business and leisure travel needs.

If you would like more information on POM Club at Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre or to book a reservation, please visit: www.pomeroyhotel.com/en/prairie-club-floor.html.

About Pomeroy Lodging

Pomeroy Lodging is an independent hospitality company based in Alberta, Canada, operating a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, and Nordic spas since 1941. The company is deeply rooted in the communities in which it operates and invests well beyond its properties, supporting the people, partners, and guests who shape its success. With a clear vision for growth and partnership, Pomeroy Lodging is committed to building strong and sustainable communities throughout the regions it serves.

