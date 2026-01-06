Truepic Welcomes Kerry Whorton Cooper to its Board of Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic , the enterprise leader of Visual Risk Intelligence in the AI era, announced the addition of Kerry Whorton Cooper to its industry Board of Advisors. Cooper brings over two decades of executive leadership and board experience, scaling complex consumer, eCommerce, retail, and energy businesses. Her career centers on building trust and navigating operational risk from growth-stage technology startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Cooper joins as Truepic’s technology and risk management platform is being increasingly adopted to counter retail, recall, and warranty fraud. She will serve on Truepic’s Board of Advisors alongside leaders in security, technology, business, and risk management, supporting the company’s work to help enterprises mitigate visual risk as synthetic media and AI-driven fraud accelerate across the global economy.

Cooper currently serves on the boards of several prominent technology, finance, and consumer innovation organizations. She is the board chair at PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), board chair at Mozilla Corporation, and lead independent director of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), an AI lending platform. Additionally, she is a venture advisor for Acrew Capital and works as an executive mentor and board member with the ExCo Group, supporting C-suite leaders.

“Retailers and manufacturers face unprecedented pressure as AI-driven fraud accelerates, and few leaders understand those challenges as deeply as Kerry,” said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic. “Her expertise will be instrumental as we deploy Truepic’s image and data authenticity technology to help the retail and manufacturing sectors prevent visual fraud, reduce risk, and operate with greater certainty in the AI era.”

“Companies are facing a surge in visual fraud that directly impacts margins, safety, and customer trust,” said Cooper. “Truepic’s technology brings rigor and verification to moments that have traditionally relied on assumptions. I’m thrilled to join the Board of Advisors and help scale solutions that translate AI innovation into real operational protection.”

Previously, Cooper has held executive roles as President and COO at Rothy’s, CEO at Choose Energy, COO and CMO at ModCloth, CMO and Vice President of Global eCommerce at Walmart.com, and SVP of Retail and Planning at Levi Strauss. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

