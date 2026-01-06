Tunnel to Towers Foundation Marks 25th Anniversary Year of September 11, 2001

Staten Island, New York, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this 25th anniversary year of September 11, 2001, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is embarking on the most comprehensive commemoration in its history—one that honors the past, serves those in need today, and educates the generations of tomorrow.

At the heart of the Foundation’s commemoration is Steel Across America, an unprecedented nationwide campaign that will transport a steel beam from the World Trade Center to communities across the United States. From May through September, this powerful symbol of reverence and resilience will visit landmark locations, sporting events, and town squares, creating moments of connection for those who lived through 9/11 and educational opportunities for those too young to remember. This journey represents more than remembrance—it’s a bridge between generations and a reminder that the spirit of service embodied by Stephen Siller, and so many others, continues to inspire Americans today.

In tribute to the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11, Tunnel to Towers will deliver 343 mortgage-free homes this year. These homes will be provided through the Foundation’s Smart Home Program for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, the Gold Star Family Home Program for the families of fallen military heroes, and the Fallen First Responder Home Program for the families of those who died in the line of duty. Each home represents a life lost, a family honored, and a promise kept.

The Foundation’s commitment extends to those who continue to struggle after their service. Since launching the Homeless Veteran Program in 2022, Tunnel to Towers has already assisted 17,500 homeless veterans with housing and the wraparound services they desperately need. As the nation marks this solemn anniversary, Tunnel to Towers remains steadfast in its goal to eradicate homelessness among those who wore our nation’s uniform.

Tunnel to Towers’ Never Forget programs will take center stage throughout 2026. Its educational curriculum will reach classrooms nationwide, the 9/11 Speakers Bureau will share firsthand accounts of heroism and sacrifice, and the 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit will travel to communities across America, ensuring that young people understand the significance of 9/11 and the enduring importance of service before self.

The iconic Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC and Tower Climb NYC will hold special significance during this 25th anniversary year. These events, which retrace Stephen Siller’s heroic final journey, will bring together thousands who refuse to forget and remain committed to honoring those who lost their lives.

“Twenty-five years ago, our nation faced its darkest day, but in that darkness, we witnessed the brightest examples of courage, sacrifice, and love,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “As we mark this quarter-century milestone, we do so not just by looking back, but by continuing the mission that Stephen and so many heroes embodied—to serve others, to Never Forget, and to ensure that no sacrifice goes unrecognized. Through Steel Across America and our programs serving those who protect and defend us, we’re keeping that promise alive.”

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s remembrance efforts, visit T2T.org.

