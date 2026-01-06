Global IVD Market to Cross $152B by 2031 Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is valued at USD 113.08 billion in 2026, and is projected to surpass USD 152.54 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market is strengthening as molecular diagnostic technologies advance, point-of-care (POC) solutions become more widely adopted, and chronic disease testing needs to increase worldwide. Growth is further fueled by rising demand for early disease detection, decentralized testing models, and rapid adoption of automated and AI-enabled diagnostic platforms across clinical settings.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America continues to dominate the global IVD market due to strong diagnostic infrastructure, high testing volumes, robust reimbursement frameworks, and early adoption of next-generation molecular and genetic testing systems.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to be the fastest-growing region through 2031, driven by increasing investments in laboratory modernization, rising awareness of preventive diagnostics, rapid expansion of private diagnostic chains, and government-led initiatives to strengthen infectious disease surveillance and chronic disease screening programs.

Emerging Market Trends

AI-Integrated Diagnostics Enhancing Accuracy and Workflow Efficiency

Artificial intelligence is increasingly embedded across laboratory and point-of-care diagnostic platforms. AI-driven analytics now support faster interpretation of imaging-based assays, automated reading of immunoassays, enhanced molecular test accuracy, and predictive insights for patient risk stratification. These integrations reduce manual error, shorten turnaround times, and deliver actionable clinical data more rapidly.

High-speed digital connectivity is also enabling remote reporting and centralized data interpretation, particularly benefiting multi-site diagnostic networks and telehealth-linked care models.

Regulatory Advancements Supporting Innovation and Standardization

Regulatory bodies are advancing frameworks to support faster approvals for next-generation diagnostics. The FDA is enabling more flexible pathways for novel molecular tests, software-enabled diagnostics, and multiplex platforms. Strengthened cybersecurity guidelines and quality standards enhance reliability and safety. In Europe, updated regulatory oversight is improving post-market surveillance and product traceability, prompting strategic partnerships and consolidation among IVD manufacturers to optimize compliance across regions.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Test Type

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Coagulation

Microbiology

Urinalysis

Other Test Types

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Software & Services

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Auto-immune Disorders

Nephrology

Other Applications

By End User

Reference Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Point-of-Care Settings

Homecare & Self-testing Users



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/in-vitro-diagnostics-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competition Outlook

The global IVD market is moderately fragmented, comprising established diagnostic technology companies, global healthcare manufacturers, and emerging molecular and POC innovators. Key competitive strategies include collaboration between diagnostic platform developers and biotech companies, acquisitions of specialty molecular diagnostic firms, and accelerated R&D investments focused on automation, miniaturization, and connected diagnostics.

Major companies include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc

Siemens Healthineers AG

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux SA

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market: In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is segmented by test type (guaiac-based FOBT, FIT, multi-target stool-DNA test, & more), technology platform (immunoassay, PCR-based molecular assays, & more), end user (hospitals & ASCs, clinical reference laboratories, & more), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America).

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market: The Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market is segmented by product type (instrument, and more), technology (polymerase chain reaction, and more), cancer type (breast cancer, and more), sample type (tissue biopsy, and more), end user (hospitals, and more), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America).

Illumina Inc., Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Danaher Corporation are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Oncology Molecular Diagnostics: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-oncology-molecular-diagnostics-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Self-testing Market: The Self-Testing Market is Segmented by test type (blood glucose tests, pregnancy & fertility tests, and more), sample type (blood, urine, saliva, and more), distribution channel (retail pharmacies & drug stores, online pharmacies & DTC websites, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and more), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and More).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.