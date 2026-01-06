MICA Announces $16 Million Policyholder Dividend During Its 50th Anniversary Year

PHOENIX, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona® (MICA), a leading regional member-owned and physician-directed medical professional liability insurer, announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a $16 million policyholder dividend.

Founded in 1976 by a group of Arizona physicians seeking a more stable and sustainable long-term solution for medical professional liability insurance, MICA was designed to support the profession through market cycles. Guided by its physician leadership, MICA has grown over five decades into a trusted insurer serving policyholders across multiple states.

The dividend will be allocated among participating policyholders who were current members as of December 31, 2025. This distribution reflects MICA’s strong financial position, supported by AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and a+ (Excellent) long-term issuer credit rating, both with a stable outlook.

"Celebrating fifty years since our founding, our mission remains: supporting and protecting the physicians and medical practices that rely on us," said Edward G. Marley, President and CEO. "This dividend demonstrates our financial stability, mutual structure, and enduring commitment to delivering value directly to our member-policyholders. We are pleased to once again share our success with the members we serve."

The dividend represents approximately 18% of a policyholder’s 2025 annual premium for those members insured by MICA for a full three-year period ending on December 31, 2025. Members who were consecutively insured less than the full three-year period will receive a pro-rated amount. Additional information regarding the policyholder distribution for each member will be available on our member portal at www.mica-insurance.com in early February 2026.

Following the February 2026 dividend distribution, MICA will have returned $762 million in dividends to its policyholders since inception, including $79 million in the last five years. Since 2005, the MICA Board of Trustees has awarded dividends to our policyholders each year.

About MICA

Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona® (MICA) is a regional member-owned and physician-directed medical malpractice insurance company. MICA provides high-quality coverage with exceptional service to individual physicians, physician groups, advanced health care professionals, and medical facilities in Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Since 1976, MICA has been recognized for its financial strength, claim management, careful loss reserving, and member focus. MICA’s values and vision further its mission to protect, support, and defend the practice of medicine by being the medical professional liability solution that frees our members to focus on patient care. For more information, visit https://www.mica-insurance.com.