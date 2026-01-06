BLogic Systems Achieves Industry-Wide Recognition for Setting a New Standard in Payments Technology

The POS company challenges the status quo by delivering innovative, "always-on" technology that empowers businesses and disrupts traditional payment systems.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLogic Systems , a leading innovator in payment technology solutions, has been selected as a finalist for both the Retail Tech Innovation Hub (RTIH) Awards and PayTech Awards USA 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s rapid growth and its ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the payments landscape for small to mid-market businesses.

The RTIH Innovation Awards and PayTech Awards USA 2025 are among the most prestigious accolades in the retail and payments technology sectors. As finalists, BLogic Systems joins a distinguished group of companies recognized for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in payments and technology.

Unlike cloud-dependent competitors, BLogic’s hybrid architecture ensures "always-on" functionality, offering merchants unparalleled reliability even during internet outages. This, combined with a suite of unique features tailored to meet real-world challenges, is what earned BLogic a top spot in the awards programs and positions BLogic as a disruptive force in the industry.

“Being named finalists for these two esteemed awards is a significant milestone for us,” said Erick Tu, Founder and CEO of BLogic Systems. “It’s a recognition of the relentless innovation and customer-centric approach we’ve maintained since our inception. Our technology has always been about making payments easier, faster and more reliable, which has become even more important in today’s fast-paced business world.”

BLogic’s standout offerings, such as the ZeroPay Program, which enables businesses to process credit card payments without fees, have saved clients millions in processing costs while also providing a reliable alternative to cloud-based solutions. Additionally, BLogic’s highly flexible and customizable POS system enables merchants to tailor the platform to their specific needs, streamlining operations and enhancing profitability.

“We’re proud to offer a solution that empowers businesses to take control of their operations,” Tu added. “Our focus on customization, local data storage and uninterrupted service means that business owners don’t just get a payment system, they get a long-term partner that helps them grow.”

This recognition is a testament to BLogic's continued momentum in delivering innovative solutions that prioritize customer needs, stability and operational efficiency. With a growing customer base and a proven track record of driving tangible business improvements, BLogic remains poised for further success in the payments technology space. For more information, visit https://www.blogicsystems.com .



About BLogic Systems

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, BLogic Systems provides innovative payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurant, retail and hospitality businesses of all sizes. With a focus on user-friendly technology and exceptional customer service, BLogic helps merchants streamline operations and optimize revenue. Having processed over $5 billion in payments and saved clients more than $8 million in fees, BLogic supports over 5,000 businesses, offering tailored solutions that improve transaction management, inventory control, customer data analysis and security. BLogic Systems has delivered customizable and scalable payment solutions for over 14 years. For more information, visit https://www.blogicsystems.com .

Media Contact

Micalyn Moodley

blogic@moburst.com

Uproar by Moburst for Blogic Systems