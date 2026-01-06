Voice Commerce Market Trends, Investment Opportunities and Strategies to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice Commerce - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Voice Commerce was valued at US$49.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$147.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the voice commerce market is driven by several factors, including the increasing penetration of smart speakers and the widespread adoption of smartphones, which are equipped with voice assistants. As technology literacy improves and consumers become more comfortable with voice-activated devices, there is a natural progression towards using these devices for shopping. The convenience of hands-free shopping and the ability to make purchases on-the-go appeal particularly to busy consumers who value efficiency and speed.

Retailers are also recognizing the potential of voice commerce to provide enriched customer data and insights, allowing for more targeted marketing and improved customer engagement. Moreover, as voice recognition technology continues to advance, becoming more adept at understanding and processing diverse languages and accents, the accessibility and user-friendliness of voice commerce are expected to increase, thereby driving further adoption. The integration of voice commerce into omnichannel retail strategies is seen as a critical factor in enhancing customer experiences and boosting retail sales, marking voice commerce as a significant trend in the evolution of digital shopping.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Voice Commerce market, presented in terms of market value. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Application (Personal Care Application, Electronics Application, Household Appliances Application, Groceries Application, Other Applications).

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Personal Care Application segment, which is expected to reach US$50.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 22.6%. The Electronics Application segment is also set to grow at 20.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Voice Commerce market report include:

Agora, Inc.

Algolia, Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Edrone sp. z o.o.

iAdvize SAS

Microsoft Corp.

Rep AI Technologies

SilverClouding Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.

Sonos, Inc.

SoundHound AI, Inc.

Twillo, Inc.

Vivoka

Voicify LLC

Yosh.AI Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $49.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $147.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Voice Commerce - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

Market Trends & Drivers

Advancements in Natural Language Processing Enhance User Interaction

Rising Popularity of Smart Speakers Drives Adoption of Voice Shopping

Integration of Voice Commerce with Omni-Channel Strategies Bolsters Customer Experience

Increasing Consumer Comfort with Voice-Activated Devices Spurs Market Growth

Expansion of AI Capabilities Enhances Personalization and Recommendation Accuracy

Growing Focus on Hands-Free Operations Propels Voice Command Adoption

Privacy and Security Enhancements Strengthen Trust in Voice Transactions

Expansion of Voice Commerce in Multilingual Markets Opens New Opportunities

Rising Mobile Device Usage Accelerates Adoption of Voice-Assisted Shopping

Evolving Consumer Behavior Towards Contactless Interactions Boosts Voice Commerce

