CFA Society Toronto Celebrates 90 Years of Empowering CFA Charterholders at Every Stage of Their Careers

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto marks its 90th anniversary in 2026, celebrating nine decades of serving Toronto’s finance and investment community and the enduring power of professional community in a fast-changing market. Founded in 1936, the Society has grown from a small group of analysts meeting over lunch to discuss markets and advance the practice into the world’s largest Society of CFA® charterholders, with more than 11,500 members at the heart of Canada’s investment industry.

“While much has changed since 1936, what has remained constant is why we exist: to give finance and investment professionals a place to connect, share ideas, and grow together,” said Fred Pinto, CFA, ICD.D, CEO of CFA Society Toronto. “Wherever you are in your career, CFA Society Toronto empowers you to thrive by connecting you to the people and resources that open doors, sharpen your skills, and build credibility.”

Fred Pinto’s own path to Society CEO reflects the Society’s member value proposition in action. Before joining CFA Society Toronto as CEO, he held senior executive-level positions in the investment industry as a CFA charterholder. While in industry, Fred spent many years as a CFA Society Toronto volunteer building relationships and contributing his leadership capabilities through hands-on roles. These ranged from organizing events to moderating industry panels and leading committees and serving as Chair of the Society’s Board of Directors.

“Volunteering creates opportunities to build relationships and can help develop skill sets you may not be getting in your day job, whether that’s public speaking, being able to collaborate with peers to influence outcomes, or leading a board or committee,” Pinto added. “Those experiences can be incredibly valuable as you grow in your career.”

The world of finance and investing is also very different than it was in 1936. Technology, automation, and AI are reshaping workflows and raising new questions around transparency, risk, accountability, and trust. In that environment, investment professionals are increasingly valued for judgment, interpretation, and client-first decision-making supported by technology tools, not replaced by them.

CFA Society Toronto helps its members meet these demands through its education and professional learning offerings. Additionally, the Society connects professionals to relationships and resources that open doors, sharpen skills, and build their profile as careers evolve, and reinforces that membership value compounds with participation over time.

Throughout 2026, CFA Society Toronto will mark its anniversary milestone by spotlighting member stories and the role community plays in building careers, strengthening professionalism, and advancing trust in markets.

