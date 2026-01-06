Marine Fleet Management Software Market Outlook 2026-2030 - Expansion of Global Shipping Networks Drives Demand for Real-Time Marine Fleet Visibility Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Fleet Management Software Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Marine Fleet Management Software was valued at US$1.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the marine fleet management software market is driven by regulatory mandates, digital transformation initiatives, and the pursuit of sustainability and operational excellence. IMO regulations, including MARPOL Annex VI, EEXI, and CII ratings, are compelling shipping companies to track and reduce greenhouse gas emissions - necessitating detailed fuel analytics and performance reporting. Fleet software provides the architecture to capture, analyze, and report this data in real time, thereby simplifying compliance and carbon accounting.



The pandemic underscored the need for remote fleet visibility and autonomous vessel operations, accelerating investment in maritime digitization. Governments, port authorities, and shipping alliances are supporting this shift through digital corridor initiatives, e-navigation standards, and cybersecurity frameworks. Venture capital investments in maritime tech, coupled with shipbuilders offering pre-installed fleet software packages, are improving accessibility for new fleet owners and operators.



As vessels become more autonomous, interconnected, and electrified, fleet management software is evolving into a mission-critical command layer. Its role extends beyond operations into strategic decision-making - helping stakeholders evaluate route economics, asset utilization, and risk exposure. With the maritime sector undergoing a digital revolution, fleet software will continue to be a cornerstone of smart shipping, enabling safer, greener, and more profitable maritime logistics globally.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of Global Shipping Networks Drives Demand for Real-Time Marine Fleet Visibility Solutions

Surging Operational Costs and Efficiency Pressures Throw the Spotlight on Integrated Fleet Management Platforms

Adoption of Cloud-Based Maritime ERP Systems Strengthens Business Case for Scalable Software Deployment

Rising Focus on Fuel Consumption Optimization and Emission Control Spurs Use of Performance Analytics Modules

Regulatory Compliance With IMO DCS, MRV, and CII Standards Accelerates Software Integration

Growth in Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vessel Projects Drives Integration of Smart Fleet Platforms

Demand for Predictive Maintenance and Condition Monitoring Enhances Use of IoT-Enabled Fleet Software

Digital Twin Implementation in Maritime Operations Fuels Real-Time Simulation and Planning Capabilities

Expansion of Maritime Cybersecurity Requirements Supports Growth in Secured Fleet Management Systems

Emergence of AI-Driven Voyage Planning Tools Enhances Operational Precision and Cost Savings

Integration With Satellite AIS and Global Maritime Distress Systems Improves Fleet Tracking Accuracy

Crew Management and Welfare Compliance Solutions Expand Software Functionality in Human Resource Modules

Increase in Third-Party Logistics Partnerships Generates Demand for Charterer-Specific Fleet Portals

Sustainability Metrics and ESG Reporting Tools Gain Traction in Emissions-Conscious Maritime Enterprises

Growth in Inland and Coastal Shipping Operations Creates Opportunities for Regional Fleet Optimization Tools

Data Standardization Across Vessel Classes Enhances Interoperability in Mixed Fleet Software Systems

Increasing Use of Mobile Apps for Crew Communication and Alerts Supports Fleet Mobility Enhancements

Rising Penetration of SaaS Models in Maritime Tech Stack Strengthens Cost-Efficient Fleet Software Adoption

Challenges in Legacy System Integration and Data Migration Create Market for End-to-End Fleet Platforms

Global Expansion of E-Navigation Systems and Smart Ports Accelerates Demand for Integrated Marine Fleet Software

