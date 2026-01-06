Intrado and SBD Automotive Demonstrate How Advanced Automatic Collision Notification (AACN) Could Save More Than 2,000 Lives Annually

LAS VEGAS and LONGMONT, Colo. and MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2026, Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado) , the leader in emergency communications technology, and SBD Automotive, a global automotive research and consulting firm, today announced the publication of a new whitepaper, Making Seconds Count with Advanced Automatic Collision Notification. The study, grounded in a national consumer survey of more than 5,000 U.S. drivers, highlights how next-generation crash notification technology—Advanced Automatic Collision Notification (AACN)—could prevent over 2,129 deaths each year, representing a 13.2% reduction in U.S. roadway fatalities.

The two companies presented the findings during a special CES 2026 event, “Drive for 2,000 Lives: The Next Revolution in Connected Safety,” aimed at raising industry-wide awareness of how enhanced crash data can dramatically improve emergency response and save lives. Expert presenters included executives from major vehicle manufacturers and public safety organizations who discussed the opportunities and barriers to AACN deployment including Ford, General Motors and Toyota, as well as industry innovators and associations including Bosch, Association of Public-Safety Communication Officials International (APCO), NENA: The 9-1-1 Association (NENA) and National Association of State 9-1-1 Administrators (NASNA).

A Life-Saving Opportunity: Faster, Richer Information for 9-1-1

Today, emergency response frequently depends on a bystander or occupant calling 9-1-1—an approach that can be delayed when occupants are injured, unconscious, in low-traffic areas, or unable to relay accurate information. Research cited in the whitepaper shows that when emergency response extends beyond 12 minutes, mortality increases by 46% compared to responses under 7 minutes.

AACN represents a major leap forward. By automatically transmitting precise crash data, including injury severity predictions, vehicle telemetry, and occupant insights, AACN equips Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) with information they can use to accelerate decision-making and improve resource deployment.

AACN doesn’t replace 9-1-1 workflows—it improves them by ensuring essential information gets to where it’s needed immediately: from the vehicle to the NG9-1-1 network, into call and dispatch systems, and then to first responders.

What U.S. Drivers Believe About Road Safety

The whitepaper draws from SBD Automotive’s independent consumer survey, revealing significant gaps between driver expectations and real-world emergency response:

36% know someone involved in a crash in the last year

know someone involved in a crash in the last year 25% have personally experienced a crash since 2020

have personally experienced a crash since 2020 8% of occupants involved in crashes could not call for help

of occupants involved in crashes could not call for help While 92% believe today’s average 10-minute response time is “acceptable,” medical data shows even small delays increase the likelihood of severe outcomes



Consumers also express strong support for AACN:

70% say AACN availability would influence their next vehicle purchase

say AACN availability would influence their next vehicle purchase 94% support sharing vehicle and occupant data with 9-1-1 during emergencies

support sharing vehicle and occupant data with 9-1-1 during emergencies 84% are aware of post-crash safety features, but only a minority have access to AACN today



“These findings show a clear expectation from consumers that modern vehicles should play a larger role in keeping occupants safe—not only before a crash, but in the critical seconds after one occurs,” said Andrew Hart, CEO of SBD Automotive. “By delivering richer and more reliable data directly to emergency responders, AACN has the potential to fundamentally change outcomes. This is an opportunity for automakers to lead with purpose and for the entire safety ecosystem to collaborate on technology that can save thousands of lives each year.”

What Emergency Communications Centers Can Do with Better Data

The whitepaper emphasizes that Emergency Communications Centers (ECC) are not lacking capability—they are lacking data delivered in the right way, at the right time. With AACN integrated into NG9-1-1 infrastructure and delivered directly into Call Handling and Dispatch systems, ECCs can:

Improve triage accuracy with structured crash information

Prioritize severe incidents more effectively

Reduce radio traffic by enabling more informed dispatch decisions

Allocate EMS, fire, and law enforcement resources more efficiently

Coordinate earlier with trauma centers and specialized responders



Organizations such as NENA, APCO, and automotive standards groups including the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance are defining data models (like VEDS and VSS) that support scalable integration. Intrado’s NG9-1-1-ready platform is built to deliver AACN crash intelligence directly into ECC workflows nationwide.

A Practical Path Forward for Industry Adoption

The whitepaper outlines an incremental, achievable industry roadmap:

Start Now - Leverage existing NG9-1-1 text capabilities used by more than 4,700 ECCs to deliver essential crash data immediately—requiring no major upgrades.

Standardize Data - Adopt structured data models such as VEDS and align to efforts led by NENA, APCO, and cross-industry partners to improve interoperability.

Integrate Into ECC Workflows - Ensure AACN crash intelligence appears directly in the systems where telecommunicators and dispatchers operate today.

Prepare for Regulatory Momentum - As NHTSA advances safety initiatives and federal funding accelerates NG9-1-1 modernization, early adopters will gain a 3–5 year competitive advantage.

Industry Collaboration Is Essential

“The most meaningful safety innovation of the next decade may not be a feature that prevents crashes, but one that ensures help arrives faster when they occur,” said Joe Custer, CEO of Intrado. “The survey results and whitepaper show that AACN is not only technically feasible—it is overwhelmingly supported by consumers. Intrado is committed to ensuring this life-saving data reaches ECCs through the NG9-1-1 network so first responders get the information they need as quickly as possible.”

Study Availability

The full whitepaper, Making Seconds Count With Advanced Automatic Collision Notification, is available for download here.

For more information on Intrado’s 9-1-1 and NG9-1-1 solutions, visit www.intrado.com .

