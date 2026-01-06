Sogeclair: Yearly Statement H2 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

Blagnac, France, January 06th 2026-5.35 pm

Yearly Statement H2 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2025, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares:  1 142
  • Cash balance: €35 919,93

During the 2nd half 2025, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE12 988 equities€342 865,24694 equities
SALE12 766 equities€335 681,23618 equities

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2025, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 927
  • Cash balance: €42 925,44

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares:  3 606
  • Cash balance: €51,114.70

Alexandre ROBARDEY
Chairman

ANNEXE


 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL69412 988342 865,2461812 766335 681,23
01/07/202561574545,42671943
02/07/2025101263630326751,2
03/07/2025172797838,76752139,2
04/07/20255641804,8310284
07/07/2025112105865,7214395,4
08/07/2025132707502,71112095854,01
09/07/20256902482323639,4
10/07/202523083192707519,1
11/07/20252541498,681724808,21
14/07/2025114389,22660617284,09
15/07/2025000000
16/07/202572005810000
17/07/20251652014957,28442112209
18/07/2025202968468,09000
21/07/2025000162427028,09
22/07/2025121885392,5000
23/07/202501163281,9023660,1
24/07/202581343725,451444034,4
25/07/202561203353331871,2
28/07/2025130837000
29/07/2025566181931654594,61
30/07/202581865164,61000
31/07/2025152436582,828218,2
01/08/2025365168831403705
04/08/20253391036,4172446533
05/08/2025000102005449,6
06/08/202591875041,4161193215,9
07/08/20259711899,6121925232,5
08/08/202571654527,01000
11/08/20257802190000
12/08/20255721969,818219,2
13/08/20256531446,4223630,2
14/08/202572466706,011143011838,42
15/08/20254110301327191,1
18/08/2025417461,12862347,8
19/08/20257762062,3000
20/08/20255852257,6630796,8
21/08/202591634225,91321546,3
22/08/20255115293891062716,6
25/08/20253511302,42459415610,32
26/08/202571052707,6221543,7
27/08/202581223112,4000
28/08/20254571444,236153
29/08/202581072689,824102
01/09/2025162907115,2152165148,79
02/09/202561102619,4528671
03/09/20255441049,15811935,9
04/09/20256842025,25431042,5
05/09/2025336861,6000
08/09/2025131724064,6000
09/09/20258801846,661002297,9
10/09/2025439902,5173257640,39
11/09/20255691645,183207780,19
12/09/2025000133639211,02
15/09/20254411090,841223355
16/09/20251239410214,881544074,9
17/09/202591323288,331203004
18/09/202561032546,431002503
19/09/2025000141854699
22/09/202571012598000
23/09/2025313033281782004,6
24/09/2025324615,94782012,2
25/09/2025000319489,2
26/09/202517178,5000
29/09/202507178,5430766,5
30/09/2025102015075,99000
01/10/2025101603961,3234847,2
02/10/20257105257071072657
03/10/20254581538213087946,4
06/10/2025112957621,371664378,9
07/10/20252377,4122306023,49
08/10/2025000330786
09/10/20250001782090,4
10/10/202500051002690
13/10/20251922465,63421135,2
14/10/2025112977983,81000
15/10/20253611626,95802146,8
16/10/20254461227,9000
17/10/20252949912995,0111012595,7
20/10/20255721820,871303313,6
21/10/20250003361916259,27
22/10/2025142366530,42441227,6
23/10/2025120540000
24/10/202501213239,901574222,59
27/10/202563108441,4982226086,2
28/10/2025232917731,614731975,3
29/10/202571564056,2111554073,49
30/10/202591634205,111126,2
31/10/20255761923,6221531,3
03/11/20255601503216401,6
04/11/2025000111834641,8
05/11/2025112307,2112997764,31
06/11/202581052725000
07/11/2025152456306,59000
10/11/202571333385,71125,6
11/11/202516151,817177,8
12/11/20250007872204,8
13/11/2025316404,8000
14/11/20253802024000
17/11/2025426655,262767019,2
18/11/20253401009315381
19/11/2025101593967,56531335,9
20/11/202500071463613,4
21/11/20252499,251794453,11
24/11/20252801980412298,9
25/11/20253411017,871794474,61
26/11/202551624014,391781942,2
27/11/202541092688,23601482
28/11/202544811794691699,9
01/12/202500091062627,9
02/12/20254501242000
03/12/2025000111674195,31
04/12/20251431087,948203,2
05/12/20250501261000
08/12/20257781963,9000
09/12/20254711790,141483748,71
10/12/202553057615000
11/12/202571172893,7340996,4
12/12/20253541328,41501250
15/12/202511435062105275,1
16/12/20255501263220506
17/12/20250003852133,5
18/12/2025000101022569,5
19/12/202500071142903,5
22/12/2025133844,81125,7
23/12/2025111280,55581487,6
24/12/20252541382,42511305,7
29/12/202539424012521332,4
30/12/20254842153,7218460,9
31/12/202525012903792030,3

