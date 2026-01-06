Sogeclair: Yearly Statement H2 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

Blagnac, France, January 06th 2026-5.35 pm
Yearly Statement H2 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont
In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2025, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 1 142
- Cash balance: €35 919,93
During the 2nd half 2025, it has been trade a total of:
|PURCHASE
|12 988 equities
|€342 865,24
|694 equities
|SALE
|12 766 equities
|€335 681,23
|618 equities
You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2025, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 927
- Cash balance: €42 925,44
You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:
- Number of shares: 3 606
- Cash balance: €51,114.70
Alexandre ROBARDEY
Chairman
SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
ANNEXE
|Purchase
|Sale
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|TOTAL
|694
|12 988
|342 865,24
|618
|12 766
|335 681,23
|01/07/2025
|6
|157
|4545,4
|2
|67
|1943
|02/07/2025
|10
|126
|3630
|3
|26
|751,2
|03/07/2025
|17
|279
|7838,7
|6
|75
|2139,2
|04/07/2025
|5
|64
|1804,8
|3
|10
|284
|07/07/2025
|11
|210
|5865,7
|2
|14
|395,4
|08/07/2025
|13
|270
|7502,71
|11
|209
|5854,01
|09/07/2025
|6
|90
|2482
|3
|23
|639,4
|10/07/2025
|2
|30
|831
|9
|270
|7519,1
|11/07/2025
|2
|54
|1498,6
|8
|172
|4808,21
|14/07/2025
|1
|14
|389,2
|26
|606
|17284,09
|15/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16/07/2025
|7
|200
|5810
|0
|0
|0
|17/07/2025
|16
|520
|14957,28
|4
|421
|12209
|18/07/2025
|20
|296
|8468,09
|0
|0
|0
|21/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|16
|242
|7028,09
|22/07/2025
|12
|188
|5392,5
|0
|0
|0
|23/07/2025
|0
|116
|3281,9
|0
|23
|660,1
|24/07/2025
|8
|134
|3725,4
|5
|144
|4034,4
|25/07/2025
|6
|120
|3353
|3
|31
|871,2
|28/07/2025
|1
|30
|837
|0
|0
|0
|29/07/2025
|5
|66
|1819
|3
|165
|4594,61
|30/07/2025
|8
|186
|5164,61
|0
|0
|0
|31/07/2025
|15
|243
|6582,8
|2
|8
|218,2
|01/08/2025
|3
|65
|1688
|3
|140
|3705
|04/08/2025
|3
|39
|1036,4
|17
|244
|6533
|05/08/2025
|0
|0
|0
|10
|200
|5449,6
|06/08/2025
|9
|187
|5041,41
|6
|119
|3215,9
|07/08/2025
|9
|71
|1899,6
|12
|192
|5232,5
|08/08/2025
|7
|165
|4527,01
|0
|0
|0
|11/08/2025
|7
|80
|2190
|0
|0
|0
|12/08/2025
|5
|72
|1969,8
|1
|8
|219,2
|13/08/2025
|6
|53
|1446,4
|2
|23
|630,2
|14/08/2025
|7
|246
|6706,01
|11
|430
|11838,42
|15/08/2025
|4
|110
|3013
|2
|7
|191,1
|18/08/2025
|4
|17
|461,1
|2
|86
|2347,8
|19/08/2025
|7
|76
|2062,3
|0
|0
|0
|20/08/2025
|5
|85
|2257,6
|6
|30
|796,8
|21/08/2025
|9
|163
|4225,91
|3
|21
|546,3
|22/08/2025
|5
|115
|2938
|9
|106
|2716,6
|25/08/2025
|3
|51
|1302,4
|24
|594
|15610,32
|26/08/2025
|7
|105
|2707,6
|2
|21
|543,7
|27/08/2025
|8
|122
|3112,4
|0
|0
|0
|28/08/2025
|4
|57
|1444,2
|3
|6
|153
|29/08/2025
|8
|107
|2689,8
|2
|4
|102
|01/09/2025
|16
|290
|7115,21
|5
|216
|5148,79
|02/09/2025
|6
|110
|2619,4
|5
|28
|671
|03/09/2025
|5
|44
|1049,1
|5
|81
|1935,9
|04/09/2025
|6
|84
|2025,2
|5
|43
|1042,5
|05/09/2025
|3
|36
|861,6
|0
|0
|0
|08/09/2025
|13
|172
|4064,6
|0
|0
|0
|09/09/2025
|8
|80
|1846,6
|6
|100
|2297,9
|10/09/2025
|4
|39
|902,5
|17
|325
|7640,39
|11/09/2025
|5
|69
|1645,1
|8
|320
|7780,19
|12/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|13
|363
|9211,02
|15/09/2025
|4
|41
|1090,8
|4
|122
|3355
|16/09/2025
|12
|394
|10214,8
|8
|154
|4074,9
|17/09/2025
|9
|132
|3288,3
|3
|120
|3004
|18/09/2025
|6
|103
|2546,4
|3
|100
|2503
|19/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|14
|185
|4699
|22/09/2025
|7
|101
|2598
|0
|0
|0
|23/09/2025
|3
|130
|3328
|1
|78
|2004,6
|24/09/2025
|3
|24
|615,9
|4
|78
|2012,2
|25/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|489,2
|26/09/2025
|1
|7
|178,5
|0
|0
|0
|29/09/2025
|0
|7
|178,5
|4
|30
|766,5
|30/09/2025
|10
|201
|5075,99
|0
|0
|0
|01/10/2025
|10
|160
|3961,3
|2
|34
|847,2
|02/10/2025
|7
|105
|2570
|7
|107
|2657
|03/10/2025
|4
|58
|1538
|21
|308
|7946,4
|06/10/2025
|11
|295
|7621,3
|7
|166
|4378,9
|07/10/2025
|2
|3
|77,4
|12
|230
|6023,49
|08/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|786
|09/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|1
|78
|2090,4
|10/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|5
|100
|2690
|13/10/2025
|1
|92
|2465,6
|3
|42
|1135,2
|14/10/2025
|11
|297
|7983,81
|0
|0
|0
|15/10/2025
|3
|61
|1626,9
|5
|80
|2146,8
|16/10/2025
|4
|46
|1227,9
|0
|0
|0
|17/10/2025
|29
|499
|12995,01
|1
|101
|2595,7
|20/10/2025
|5
|72
|1820,8
|7
|130
|3313,6
|21/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|33
|619
|16259,27
|22/10/2025
|14
|236
|6530,4
|2
|44
|1227,6
|23/10/2025
|1
|20
|540
|0
|0
|0
|24/10/2025
|0
|121
|3239,9
|0
|157
|4222,59
|27/10/2025
|6
|310
|8441,49
|8
|222
|6086,2
|28/10/2025
|23
|291
|7731,61
|4
|73
|1975,3
|29/10/2025
|7
|156
|4056,2
|11
|155
|4073,49
|30/10/2025
|9
|163
|4205,11
|1
|1
|26,2
|31/10/2025
|5
|76
|1923,6
|2
|21
|531,3
|03/11/2025
|5
|60
|1503
|2
|16
|401,6
|04/11/2025
|0
|0
|0
|11
|183
|4641,8
|05/11/2025
|1
|12
|307,2
|11
|299
|7764,31
|06/11/2025
|8
|105
|2725
|0
|0
|0
|07/11/2025
|15
|245
|6306,59
|0
|0
|0
|10/11/2025
|7
|133
|3385,7
|1
|1
|25,6
|11/11/2025
|1
|6
|151,8
|1
|7
|177,8
|12/11/2025
|0
|0
|0
|7
|87
|2204,8
|13/11/2025
|3
|16
|404,8
|0
|0
|0
|14/11/2025
|3
|80
|2024
|0
|0
|0
|17/11/2025
|4
|26
|655,2
|6
|276
|7019,2
|18/11/2025
|3
|40
|1009
|3
|15
|381
|19/11/2025
|10
|159
|3967,5
|6
|53
|1335,9
|20/11/2025
|0
|0
|0
|7
|146
|3613,4
|21/11/2025
|2
|4
|99,2
|5
|179
|4453,11
|24/11/2025
|2
|80
|1980
|4
|12
|298,9
|25/11/2025
|3
|41
|1017,8
|7
|179
|4474,61
|26/11/2025
|5
|162
|4014,39
|1
|78
|1942,2
|27/11/2025
|4
|109
|2688,2
|3
|60
|1482
|28/11/2025
|4
|48
|1179
|4
|69
|1699,9
|01/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|9
|106
|2627,9
|02/12/2025
|4
|50
|1242
|0
|0
|0
|03/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|11
|167
|4195,31
|04/12/2025
|1
|43
|1087,9
|4
|8
|203,2
|05/12/2025
|0
|50
|1261
|0
|0
|0
|08/12/2025
|7
|78
|1963,9
|0
|0
|0
|09/12/2025
|4
|71
|1790,1
|4
|148
|3748,71
|10/12/2025
|5
|305
|7615
|0
|0
|0
|11/12/2025
|7
|117
|2893,7
|3
|40
|996,4
|12/12/2025
|3
|54
|1328,4
|1
|50
|1250
|15/12/2025
|1
|14
|350
|6
|210
|5275,1
|16/12/2025
|5
|50
|1263
|2
|20
|506
|17/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|3
|85
|2133,5
|18/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|10
|102
|2569,5
|19/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|7
|114
|2903,5
|22/12/2025
|1
|33
|844,8
|1
|1
|25,7
|23/12/2025
|1
|11
|280,5
|5
|58
|1487,6
|24/12/2025
|2
|54
|1382,4
|2
|51
|1305,7
|29/12/2025
|3
|94
|2401
|2
|52
|1332,4
|30/12/2025
|4
|84
|2153,7
|2
|18
|460,9
|31/12/2025
|2
|50
|1290
|3
|79
|2030,3
Attachment