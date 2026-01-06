Dr. Kofi Sarfo Launches National Scholarship Initiative to Support Aspiring Physicians

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Kofi Sarfo Scholarship for Future Doctors is formally announced as a new academic initiative designed to support undergraduate students who are committed to pursuing a career as a physician. Established and led by Dr. Kofi Sarfo, the scholarship is awarded through a competitive essay contest and is open to eligible students across the United States. Additional details about the scholarship program are available at https://drkofisarfoscholarship.com/.

The Dr. Kofi Sarfo Scholarship for Future Doctors reflects Dr. Kofi Sarfo’s continued dedication to medical education, patient-centered care, and long-term community health outcomes. The scholarship is not restricted to any specific city or state and is intended to recognize undergraduate students who demonstrate academic discipline, ethical purpose, and a clear commitment to serving others through medicine.

Applicants are required to be enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university and must be on an academic path aligned with becoming a physician. As part of the selection process, students submit an original essay describing their motivation to pursue medicine and how they plan to contribute to communities in need as future doctors. The essay component serves as the primary evaluation tool, emphasizing clarity of purpose, personal integrity, and a service-oriented mindset.

Dr. Kofi Sarfo, a board-certified family medicine physician and certified wound specialist, currently serves as Medical Director of Vista Medical Associates in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dr. Kofi Sarfo also holds an academic appointment as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the UNLV School of Medicine. Throughout his career, Dr. Kofi Sarfo maintains a strong focus on comprehensive care, medical education, and improving access to healthcare for underserved populations.

The scholarship initiative aligns with Dr. Kofi Sarfo’s broader professional mission, which combines clinical leadership with mentorship and community involvement. By supporting undergraduate students early in their academic journey, Dr. Kofi Sarfo seeks to encourage thoughtful preparation for medical school and a long-term commitment to ethical medical practice.

Beyond clinical and academic roles, Dr. Kofi Sarfo is widely recognized for sustained community engagement and international outreach. Dr. Kofi Sarfo and his family actively participate in philanthropic initiatives throughout Southern Nevada and abroad, including youth development programs, volunteer service for vulnerable populations, and annual medical mission trips that provide care and resources to underserved communities in Ghana. These efforts inform the values underlying the scholarship program.

The Dr. Kofi Sarfo Scholarship for Future Doctors is structured to maintain accessibility and fairness, with clear eligibility criteria and a straightforward application process. Completed applications must include the required essay and applicant details and must be submitted electronically. Submissions are reviewed based on originality, alignment with the scholarship’s mission, and demonstrated commitment to a future in medicine.

This announcement marks an important step in expanding educational opportunity for students who aspire to become physicians while reinforcing the role of scholarship initiatives in strengthening the future of healthcare. Through this program, Dr. Kofi Sarfo continues to invest in education as a foundation for service, leadership, and long-term impact in medicine.

