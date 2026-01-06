Virtual Dressing Rooms Presents a $18.5 Billion Market Opportunity by 2030 - Retailers and Consumers Embrace Virtual Dressing Rooms for Enhanced Personalization and Reduced Returns

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Dressing Rooms - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Virtual Dressing Rooms was estimated at US$7.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$18.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2030.







The growth in the virtual dressing rooms market is driven by a combination of shifting consumer behaviors, evolving retail models, and advancements in immersive technology. One of the most significant trends is the continued rise of e-commerce in the fashion sector, which has accelerated rapidly due to changes in shopping habits and the widespread adoption of digital tools.

Consumers now expect seamless, personalized, and engaging experiences from online retailers, and virtual dressing rooms deliver precisely that. The push for sustainability is another critical driver, as virtual try-ons help reduce unnecessary shipping and returns, which contribute significantly to carbon emissions and packaging waste. Retailers are recognizing that offering virtual dressing capabilities aligns with their broader environmental and cost-efficiency goals.

Meanwhile, the demand for size inclusivity and accurate representation in fashion is encouraging the development of more diverse and realistic avatars, allowing shoppers of all body types to find suitable options without compromise. The fashion industry's increasing collaboration with tech startups and investment in innovation is also boosting the availability and sophistication of virtual try-on solutions. Market expansion is further fueled by the popularity of influencer-led shopping, livestream retail, and social commerce, where consumers want to replicate the in-store experience through digital channels.

Additionally, improvements in smartphone hardware and internet connectivity have made it easier for consumers in various regions to access and benefit from these tools. As virtual reality and augmented reality technologies continue to evolve, and as digital-native consumers become the dominant force in retail, the adoption of virtual dressing rooms is expected to become widespread, driving a fundamental shift in the way fashion is explored, personalized, and purchased.



Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Virtual Dressing Rooms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

Market Trends & Drivers

E-Commerce's Push Toward Personalization Throws the Spotlight on Virtual Dressing Room Technologies

Advancements in 3D Body Scanning and AI Sizing Propel Adoption Across Fashion Retail

Demand for Seamless Try-Before-You-Buy Experiences Strengthens the Case for Virtual Fitting Tools

Increased Mobile Shopping Behavior Expands the Market for AR-Enabled Virtual Dressing Experiences

Shift Toward Contactless Retail Experiences Sustains Growth in Virtual Apparel Visualization

Social Media Integration with Virtual Dressing Rooms Generates Demand for Shareable, Personalized Content

Here's How Gen Z and Millennial Shoppers Are Redefining Expectations Around Digital Fashion Engagement

Improvements in Real-Time Rendering Technologies Enhance User Experience and Platform Accuracy

Brand Investments in Omnichannel Strategies Drive Inclusion of Virtual Dressing Rooms in Physical Retail

Surging Interest in Virtual Avatars and Digital Twins Opens New Opportunities for Fashion Tech Convergence

Rising Consumer Demand for Size Inclusivity Promotes Adoption of AI-Driven Fitting Algorithms

Integration of Virtual Dressing Features Into E-Commerce Platforms Spurs Competitive Differentiation

Retailer Focus on Reducing Cart Abandonment Positions Virtual Dressing Rooms as a Conversion Optimizer

