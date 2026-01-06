Trends & Strategies Shaping the $4.5 Trillion Video Commerce Market to 2030 Featuring Amazon Live, Flip, GhostRetail, Instagram Shopping, Lyvecom and More

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Commerce - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Video Commerce was valued at US$890.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.5 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the video commerce market is driven by several factors, including the rise of creator-driven economies, the shift to mobile-first digital engagement, and the convergence of content, community, and commerce. Brands are moving from product-centric advertising to experience-rich selling, and video has emerged as the most engaging medium for this transition. As social platforms double down on commerce integrations, businesses are reallocating digital marketing spend toward live and interactive video formats.



Evolving consumer behavior-favoring authenticity, real-time interaction, and social proof-continues to bolster this format. Improvements in AI-based content moderation, video automation, and multilingual real-time translation are helping scale video commerce across global audiences. Strategic partnerships between tech platforms, retailers, and creators are fostering robust ecosystems where shoppable content becomes a standard touchpoint across the customer journey. With platform monetization models maturing and infrastructure becoming more democratized, video commerce is on a trajectory to become a core pillar of global e-commerce, particularly in influencer-led and mobile-dominant markets.



Scope of the Report



The report analyzes the Video Commerce market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Product Category (Apparel, Personal & Beauty Care Products, Accessories, Home Products, Health Products, Food & Beverages Products, Other Products).

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Apparel segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 34.1%. The Personal & Beauty Care Products segment is also set to grow at 33.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $242.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 41.0% CAGR to reach $1.2 Trillion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Amazon Live, Bambuser, Bazarvoice, Buywith, ChannelSight and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $890.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.5 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Video Commerce - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Interactive Shopping Experiences Throws the Spotlight on Video Commerce Platforms

Growth of Social Media and Influencer Marketing Spurs Adoption of Shoppable Video Content

Mobile-First Digital Behavior Strengthens the Business Case for Short-Form and In-App Video Commerce

Advancements in Streaming Technology and Low-Latency Video Enhance the User Experience for Live Shopping

Integration with E-Commerce and CRM Platforms Drives Adoption Across Brands and Retailers

Rise of Creator-Led Brands and DTC Models Fuels Demand for Authentic, Video-Driven Product Discovery

AI and Personalization Engines Enable Dynamic Video Content Targeting and Smart Recommendations

Expansion of Virtual Try-On and Augmented Reality Features Creates Tailwinds for Immersive Video Shopping

Growth in Cross-Border E-Commerce Highlights the Role of Video in Building Trust and Demonstrating Products

Retailers' Focus on Omnichannel Strategies Accelerates the Use of Video to Bridge Online and Offline Sales

Shift Toward Digital-First Retail Experiences Sustains Momentum for Video Commerce Investment

Enterprise Adoption of Video for B2B Product Demos and Customer Engagement Broadens Market Scope

Analytics and Conversion Optimization Tools Strengthen ROI Measurement and Campaign Refinement

