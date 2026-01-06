RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/12/2025

Paris, 6 January 2026, 5:45 pm
INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY
|Date
|Class of shares
|Number of shares
|Number of theoretical voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
(excluding shares bought back by the Company (deprived of voting rights) and shares deprived of voting rights in accordance with art. L. 233-14 of the French Commercial Code)
|31 December 2025
|Ordinary shares
(par value of €1,25)
|103,211,777
|103,211,777
|102,978,271
