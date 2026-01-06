KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – January 6, 2026

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2025:

  • Available resources on December 31, 2025: 54,727 Klépierre shares and 11,047,453.80 euros;
  • Number of transactions on buy side over second half of 2025: 3,086;
  • Number of transactions on sell side over second half of 2025: 3,680;
  • Traded volume on buy side over second half of 2025: 2,642,317 shares for 87,804,551.88 euros;
  • Traded volume on sell side over second half of 2025: 2,677,415 shares for 89,112,220.33 euros.

As a reminder,

  • At June 30, 2025, available resources were 89,825 Klépierre shares and 9,639,816.34 euros.
  • At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
01/07/2025 3735 44,000 40,000 1,464,760.00 1,332,800.00
02/07/2025 3329 40,000 20,000 1,328,000.00 666,400.00
03/07/2025 4050 30,000 42,000 1,001,100.00 1,403,640.00
04/07/2025 5349 40,000 35,045 1,330,800.00 1,168,049.85
07/07/2025 468 4,000 33,663 134,080.00 1,131,413.43
08/07/2025 393 38,000 721 1,233,100.00 23,490.18
09/07/2025 1245 12,000 36,350 387,360.00 1,179,557.50
10/07/2025 3653 32,000 40,000 1,039,680.00 1,302,800.00
11/07/2025 178 24,000 8,210 775,920.00 266,004.00
14/07/2025 4634 20,448 30,289 664,560.00 988,330.07
15/07/2025 3512 38,000 12,100 1,247,160.00 401,720.00
16/07/2025 3820 27,552 22,000 893,786.88 715,220.00
17/07/2025 6046 38,000 32,000 1,233,860.00 1,041,600.00
18/07/2025 1329 14,000 30,000 455,140.00 978,900.00
21/07/2025 741 9,000 31,672 295,020.00 1,039,158.32
22/07/2025 357 6,000 36,456 196,680.00 1,200,860.64
23/07/2025 1632 22,000 21,999 727,100.00 729,266.85
24/07/2025 2949 34,000 36,532 1,128,120.00 1,215,784.96
25/07/2025 3933 28,630 16,000 950,516.00 533,440.00
28/07/2025 4041 22,000 28,000 733,260.00 933,800.00
29/07/2025 3529 30,000 27,470 999,900.00 916,124.50
30/07/2025 731 6,297 31,010 210,823.56 1,039,455.20
31/07/2025 7350 96,000 76,172 3,213,120.00 2,554,047.16
July 2025712844655,927687,68921,643,846.4422,761,862.66
01/08/2025 2936 42,000 39,828 1,404,060.00 1,333,043.16
04/08/2025 -31 - 24,000 - 817,200.00
05/08/2025 2145 26,000 28,000 898,560.00 968,240.00
06/08/2025 532 10,000 20,570 348,300.00 717,893.00
07/08/2025 477 24,000 8,121 836,880.00 284,478.63
08/08/2025 621 6,000 21,879 209,340.00 764,889.84
11/08/2025 2026 18,000 10,500 628,560.00 366,765.00
12/08/2025 3428 33,000 17,000 1,150,710.00 595,680.00
13/08/2025 -47 - 21,227 - 741,459.11
14/08/2025 2716 30,000 3,773 1,045,800.00 132,809.60
15/08/2025 747 6,000 20,000 207,720.00 694,000.00
18/08/2025 5132 22,000 14,000 765,820.00 488,460.00
19/08/2025 1732 14,000 14,000 489,300.00 490,000.00
20/08/2025 -29 - 17,000 - 598,570.00
21/08/2025 213 10,604 4,628 373,578.92 163,183.28
22/08/2025 1533 4,000 16,000 141,080.00 565,760.00
25/08/2025 491 41,000 1 1,439,100.00 35.40
26/08/2025 675 40,000 1,035 1,366,800.00 35,397.00
27/08/2025 3628 34,000 14,000 1,147,160.00 474,180.00
28/08/2025 268 26,000 8,000 864,500.00 266,560.00
29/08/2025 2740 8,000 32,000 265,840.00 1,066,880.00
August 2025505547 394,604 335,562 13,583,108.92 11,565,484.02


DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
01/09/2025 2116 20,000 11,001 664,800.00 366,443.31
02/09/2025 41- 40,000 - 1,315,200.00 -
03/09/2025 2529 26,000 14,000 849,420.00 459,060.00
04/09/2025 250 2,000 48,000 65,280.00 1,583,520.00
05/09/2025 934 14,000 34,512 462,420.00 1,148,904.48
08/09/2025 2336 28,000 18,116 936,040.00 607,429.48
09/09/2025 4510 30,000 9,310 1,001,100.00 312,536.70
10/09/2025 4128 29,000 14,000 963,380.00 467,460.00
11/09/2025 1827 18,074 20,183 601,141.24 673,304.88
12/09/2025 249 4,000 32,000 133,320.00 1,074,880.00
15/09/2025 2318 28,000 12,000 937,440.00 403,680.00
16/09/2025 40- 30,000 - 991,800.00 -
17/09/2025 2814 12,000 13,000 392,280.00 426,660.00
18/09/2025 3745 31,000 30,200 1,017,420.00 995,090.00
19/09/2025 3777 12,083 47,000 395,234.93 1,545,360.00
22/09/2025 2811 16,200 10,000 532,656.00 330,000.00
23/09/2025 3520 26,073 16,016 857,280.24 528,367.84
24/09/2025 1327 12,000 20,160 392,880.00 661,449.60
25/09/2025 2239 10,410 30,000 340,302.90 986,100.00
26/09/2025 742 8,000 26,000 263,120.00 858,260.00
29/09/2025 2835 22,001 24,000 725,372.97 792,240.00
30/09/2025 3829 21,999 24,000 723,767.10 791,520.00
September 2025 563 636 440,840 453,498 14,561,655.38 15,012,266.29
01/10/2025 1830 26,000 20,157 855,660.00 664,173.15
02/10/2025 918 12,000 20,100 393,000.00 660,888.00
03/10/2025 2519 32,000 8,192 1,043,840.00 269,680.64
06/10/2025 481 46,000 2,000 1,473,380.00 64,880.00
07/10/2025 36- 30,000 - 949,200.00 -
08/10/2025 640 6,000 30,000 189,300.00 950,400.00
09/10/2025 947 2,000 44,000 63,360.00 1,406,240.00
10/10/2025 338 20,000 12,000 640,800.00 386,160.00
13/10/2025 6824 30,000 24,000 958,800.00 771,840.00
14/10/2025 1550 12,000 48,000 391,080.00 1,580,160.00
15/10/2025 1931 20,000 32,000 653,200.00 1,051,520.00
16/10/2025 959 16,000 34,000 525,120.00 1,122,340.00
17/10/2025 3311 24,834 10,000 815,300.22 329,000.00
20/10/2025 2623 28,000 14,000 914,480.00 460,040.00
21/10/2025 -101 - 32,000 - 1,053,120.00
22/10/2025 -46 - 25,026 - 832,865.28
23/10/2025 2223 27,000 18,000 905,310.00 606,240.00
24/10/2025 16137 18,526 24,000 616,360.02 803,280.00
27/10/2025 29- 24,000 - 799,440.00 -
28/10/2025 1727 12,000 19,414 398,040.00 646,097.92
29/10/2025 2413 15,658 12,000 521,098.24 400,800.00
30/10/2025 4225 27,376 28,000 907,788.16 929,320.00
31/10/2025 298 14,000 12,000 464,800.00 398,520.00
October 2025533741 443,394 468,889 14,479,356.64 15,387,564.99


DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
03/11/2025 128 8,000 14,000 264,720.00 464,380.00
04/11/2025 2622 12,000 32,000 395,760.00 1,062,720.00
05/11/2025 2115 18,000 12,000 595,440.00 398,280.00
06/11/2025 1241 14,000 30,000 464,660.00 999,600.00
07/11/2025 940 12,000 22,000 399,120.00 735,460.00
10/11/2025 113 2,000 14,000 67,000.00 471,240.00
11/11/2025 -25 - 12,000 - 408,000.00
12/11/2025 2731 22,000 10,000 750,860.00 342,500.00
13/11/2025 2512 14,000 6,000 478,660.00 205,500.00
14/11/2025 37- 24,000 - 815,280.00 -
17/11/2025 2715 21,117 14,000 711,854.07 472,500.00
18/11/2025 314 18,000 4,092 598,500.00 136,590.96
19/11/2025 2117 18,000 14,077 597,600.00 468,623.33
20/11/2025 1321 14,001 6,055 463,853.13 202,055.35
21/11/2025 2721 34,000 24,000 1,114,860.00 790,080.00
24/11/2025 4931 42,000 39,952 1,371,720.00 1,307,229.44
25/11/2025 2249 38,000 44,048 1,250,580.00 1,450,941.12
26/11/2025 936 12,000 22,000 397,080.00 732,380.00
27/11/2025 920 11,001 16,000 369,303.57 538,080.00
28/11/2025 413 6,208 10,000 208,340.48 336,300.00
November 2025382434 340,327 346,224 11,315,191.25 11,522,460.20
01/12/2025 2110 14,000 12,000 468,860.00 402,960.00
02/12/2025 219 20,000 8,000 670,800.00 269,360.00
03/12/2025 3022 26,000 22,000 868,920.00 738,540.00
04/12/2025 203 26,000 2,000 863,720.00 66,800.00
05/12/2025 139 20,000 10,000 659,800.00 331,200.00
08/12/2025 2419 22,000 26,000 725,780.00 858,520.00
09/12/2025 3226 30,000 30,224 990,600.00 998,600.96
10/12/2025 254 18,000 6,000 592,200.00 198,060.00
11/12/2025 1423 14,000 30,000 457,100.00 983,400.00
12/12/2025 1022 6,225 19,838 203,993.25 654,654.00
15/12/2025 1635 26,000 25,438 861,640.00 845,050.36
16/12/2025 1837 20,000 38,000 661,400.00 1,261,980.00
17/12/2025 1836 30,000 24,000 1,000,200.00 801,840.00
18/12/2025 -45 - 34,000 - 1,143,080.00
19/12/2025 3182 36,000 20,000 1,208,160.00 672,800.00
22/12/2025 2735 15,000 28,000 502,800.00 942,200.00
23/12/2025 1316 18,000 14,000 608,580.00 474,600.00
24/12/2025 356 10,000 5,667 337,400.00 191,487.93
29/12/2025 1223 8,000 20,333 269,280.00 687,255.40
30/12/2025 -16 - 10,053 - 340,193.52
31/12/2025 11- 8,000 - 270,160.00 -
December 2025391478 367,225 385,553 12,221,393.25 12,862,582.17
SECOND HALF 20253,0863,6802,642,3172,677,41587,804,551.8889,112,220.33

