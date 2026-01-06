KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – January 6, 2026
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2025:
- Available resources on December 31, 2025: 54,727 Klépierre shares and 11,047,453.80 euros;
- Number of transactions on buy side over second half of 2025: 3,086;
- Number of transactions on sell side over second half of 2025: 3,680;
- Traded volume on buy side over second half of 2025: 2,642,317 shares for 87,804,551.88 euros;
- Traded volume on sell side over second half of 2025: 2,677,415 shares for 89,112,220.33 euros.
As a reminder,
- At June 30, 2025, available resources were 89,825 Klépierre shares and 9,639,816.34 euros.
- At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|01/07/2025
|37
|35
|44,000
|40,000
|1,464,760.00
|1,332,800.00
|02/07/2025
|33
|29
|40,000
|20,000
|1,328,000.00
|666,400.00
|03/07/2025
|40
|50
|30,000
|42,000
|1,001,100.00
|1,403,640.00
|04/07/2025
|53
|49
|40,000
|35,045
|1,330,800.00
|1,168,049.85
|07/07/2025
|4
|68
|4,000
|33,663
|134,080.00
|1,131,413.43
|08/07/2025
|39
|3
|38,000
|721
|1,233,100.00
|23,490.18
|09/07/2025
|12
|45
|12,000
|36,350
|387,360.00
|1,179,557.50
|10/07/2025
|36
|53
|32,000
|40,000
|1,039,680.00
|1,302,800.00
|11/07/2025
|17
|8
|24,000
|8,210
|775,920.00
|266,004.00
|14/07/2025
|46
|34
|20,448
|30,289
|664,560.00
|988,330.07
|15/07/2025
|35
|12
|38,000
|12,100
|1,247,160.00
|401,720.00
|16/07/2025
|38
|20
|27,552
|22,000
|893,786.88
|715,220.00
|17/07/2025
|60
|46
|38,000
|32,000
|1,233,860.00
|1,041,600.00
|18/07/2025
|13
|29
|14,000
|30,000
|455,140.00
|978,900.00
|21/07/2025
|7
|41
|9,000
|31,672
|295,020.00
|1,039,158.32
|22/07/2025
|3
|57
|6,000
|36,456
|196,680.00
|1,200,860.64
|23/07/2025
|16
|32
|22,000
|21,999
|727,100.00
|729,266.85
|24/07/2025
|29
|49
|34,000
|36,532
|1,128,120.00
|1,215,784.96
|25/07/2025
|39
|33
|28,630
|16,000
|950,516.00
|533,440.00
|28/07/2025
|40
|41
|22,000
|28,000
|733,260.00
|933,800.00
|29/07/2025
|35
|29
|30,000
|27,470
|999,900.00
|916,124.50
|30/07/2025
|7
|31
|6,297
|31,010
|210,823.56
|1,039,455.20
|31/07/2025
|73
|50
|96,000
|76,172
|3,213,120.00
|2,554,047.16
|July 2025
|712
|844
|655,927
|687,689
|21,643,846.44
|22,761,862.66
|01/08/2025
|29
|36
|42,000
|39,828
|1,404,060.00
|1,333,043.16
|04/08/2025
|-
|31
|-
|24,000
|-
|817,200.00
|05/08/2025
|21
|45
|26,000
|28,000
|898,560.00
|968,240.00
|06/08/2025
|5
|32
|10,000
|20,570
|348,300.00
|717,893.00
|07/08/2025
|47
|7
|24,000
|8,121
|836,880.00
|284,478.63
|08/08/2025
|6
|21
|6,000
|21,879
|209,340.00
|764,889.84
|11/08/2025
|20
|26
|18,000
|10,500
|628,560.00
|366,765.00
|12/08/2025
|34
|28
|33,000
|17,000
|1,150,710.00
|595,680.00
|13/08/2025
|-
|47
|-
|21,227
|-
|741,459.11
|14/08/2025
|27
|16
|30,000
|3,773
|1,045,800.00
|132,809.60
|15/08/2025
|7
|47
|6,000
|20,000
|207,720.00
|694,000.00
|18/08/2025
|51
|32
|22,000
|14,000
|765,820.00
|488,460.00
|19/08/2025
|17
|32
|14,000
|14,000
|489,300.00
|490,000.00
|20/08/2025
|-
|29
|-
|17,000
|-
|598,570.00
|21/08/2025
|21
|3
|10,604
|4,628
|373,578.92
|163,183.28
|22/08/2025
|15
|33
|4,000
|16,000
|141,080.00
|565,760.00
|25/08/2025
|49
|1
|41,000
|1
|1,439,100.00
|35.40
|26/08/2025
|67
|5
|40,000
|1,035
|1,366,800.00
|35,397.00
|27/08/2025
|36
|28
|34,000
|14,000
|1,147,160.00
|474,180.00
|28/08/2025
|26
|8
|26,000
|8,000
|864,500.00
|266,560.00
|29/08/2025
|27
|40
|8,000
|32,000
|265,840.00
|1,066,880.00
|August 2025
|505
|547
|394,604
|335,562
|13,583,108.92
|11,565,484.02
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|01/09/2025
|21
|16
|20,000
|11,001
|664,800.00
|366,443.31
|02/09/2025
|41
|-
|40,000
|-
|1,315,200.00
|-
|03/09/2025
|25
|29
|26,000
|14,000
|849,420.00
|459,060.00
|04/09/2025
|2
|50
|2,000
|48,000
|65,280.00
|1,583,520.00
|05/09/2025
|9
|34
|14,000
|34,512
|462,420.00
|1,148,904.48
|08/09/2025
|23
|36
|28,000
|18,116
|936,040.00
|607,429.48
|09/09/2025
|45
|10
|30,000
|9,310
|1,001,100.00
|312,536.70
|10/09/2025
|41
|28
|29,000
|14,000
|963,380.00
|467,460.00
|11/09/2025
|18
|27
|18,074
|20,183
|601,141.24
|673,304.88
|12/09/2025
|2
|49
|4,000
|32,000
|133,320.00
|1,074,880.00
|15/09/2025
|23
|18
|28,000
|12,000
|937,440.00
|403,680.00
|16/09/2025
|40
|-
|30,000
|-
|991,800.00
|-
|17/09/2025
|28
|14
|12,000
|13,000
|392,280.00
|426,660.00
|18/09/2025
|37
|45
|31,000
|30,200
|1,017,420.00
|995,090.00
|19/09/2025
|37
|77
|12,083
|47,000
|395,234.93
|1,545,360.00
|22/09/2025
|28
|11
|16,200
|10,000
|532,656.00
|330,000.00
|23/09/2025
|35
|20
|26,073
|16,016
|857,280.24
|528,367.84
|24/09/2025
|13
|27
|12,000
|20,160
|392,880.00
|661,449.60
|25/09/2025
|22
|39
|10,410
|30,000
|340,302.90
|986,100.00
|26/09/2025
|7
|42
|8,000
|26,000
|263,120.00
|858,260.00
|29/09/2025
|28
|35
|22,001
|24,000
|725,372.97
|792,240.00
|30/09/2025
|38
|29
|21,999
|24,000
|723,767.10
|791,520.00
|September 2025
|563
|636
|440,840
|453,498
|14,561,655.38
|15,012,266.29
|01/10/2025
|18
|30
|26,000
|20,157
|855,660.00
|664,173.15
|02/10/2025
|9
|18
|12,000
|20,100
|393,000.00
|660,888.00
|03/10/2025
|25
|19
|32,000
|8,192
|1,043,840.00
|269,680.64
|06/10/2025
|48
|1
|46,000
|2,000
|1,473,380.00
|64,880.00
|07/10/2025
|36
|-
|30,000
|-
|949,200.00
|-
|08/10/2025
|6
|40
|6,000
|30,000
|189,300.00
|950,400.00
|09/10/2025
|9
|47
|2,000
|44,000
|63,360.00
|1,406,240.00
|10/10/2025
|33
|8
|20,000
|12,000
|640,800.00
|386,160.00
|13/10/2025
|68
|24
|30,000
|24,000
|958,800.00
|771,840.00
|14/10/2025
|15
|50
|12,000
|48,000
|391,080.00
|1,580,160.00
|15/10/2025
|19
|31
|20,000
|32,000
|653,200.00
|1,051,520.00
|16/10/2025
|9
|59
|16,000
|34,000
|525,120.00
|1,122,340.00
|17/10/2025
|33
|11
|24,834
|10,000
|815,300.22
|329,000.00
|20/10/2025
|26
|23
|28,000
|14,000
|914,480.00
|460,040.00
|21/10/2025
|-
|101
|-
|32,000
|-
|1,053,120.00
|22/10/2025
|-
|46
|-
|25,026
|-
|832,865.28
|23/10/2025
|22
|23
|27,000
|18,000
|905,310.00
|606,240.00
|24/10/2025
|16
|137
|18,526
|24,000
|616,360.02
|803,280.00
|27/10/2025
|29
|-
|24,000
|-
|799,440.00
|-
|28/10/2025
|17
|27
|12,000
|19,414
|398,040.00
|646,097.92
|29/10/2025
|24
|13
|15,658
|12,000
|521,098.24
|400,800.00
|30/10/2025
|42
|25
|27,376
|28,000
|907,788.16
|929,320.00
|31/10/2025
|29
|8
|14,000
|12,000
|464,800.00
|398,520.00
|October 2025
|533
|741
|443,394
|468,889
|14,479,356.64
|15,387,564.99
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|03/11/2025
|12
|8
|8,000
|14,000
|264,720.00
|464,380.00
|04/11/2025
|26
|22
|12,000
|32,000
|395,760.00
|1,062,720.00
|05/11/2025
|21
|15
|18,000
|12,000
|595,440.00
|398,280.00
|06/11/2025
|12
|41
|14,000
|30,000
|464,660.00
|999,600.00
|07/11/2025
|9
|40
|12,000
|22,000
|399,120.00
|735,460.00
|10/11/2025
|1
|13
|2,000
|14,000
|67,000.00
|471,240.00
|11/11/2025
|-
|25
|-
|12,000
|-
|408,000.00
|12/11/2025
|27
|31
|22,000
|10,000
|750,860.00
|342,500.00
|13/11/2025
|25
|12
|14,000
|6,000
|478,660.00
|205,500.00
|14/11/2025
|37
|-
|24,000
|-
|815,280.00
|-
|17/11/2025
|27
|15
|21,117
|14,000
|711,854.07
|472,500.00
|18/11/2025
|31
|4
|18,000
|4,092
|598,500.00
|136,590.96
|19/11/2025
|21
|17
|18,000
|14,077
|597,600.00
|468,623.33
|20/11/2025
|13
|21
|14,001
|6,055
|463,853.13
|202,055.35
|21/11/2025
|27
|21
|34,000
|24,000
|1,114,860.00
|790,080.00
|24/11/2025
|49
|31
|42,000
|39,952
|1,371,720.00
|1,307,229.44
|25/11/2025
|22
|49
|38,000
|44,048
|1,250,580.00
|1,450,941.12
|26/11/2025
|9
|36
|12,000
|22,000
|397,080.00
|732,380.00
|27/11/2025
|9
|20
|11,001
|16,000
|369,303.57
|538,080.00
|28/11/2025
|4
|13
|6,208
|10,000
|208,340.48
|336,300.00
|November 2025
|382
|434
|340,327
|346,224
|11,315,191.25
|11,522,460.20
|01/12/2025
|21
|10
|14,000
|12,000
|468,860.00
|402,960.00
|02/12/2025
|21
|9
|20,000
|8,000
|670,800.00
|269,360.00
|03/12/2025
|30
|22
|26,000
|22,000
|868,920.00
|738,540.00
|04/12/2025
|20
|3
|26,000
|2,000
|863,720.00
|66,800.00
|05/12/2025
|13
|9
|20,000
|10,000
|659,800.00
|331,200.00
|08/12/2025
|24
|19
|22,000
|26,000
|725,780.00
|858,520.00
|09/12/2025
|32
|26
|30,000
|30,224
|990,600.00
|998,600.96
|10/12/2025
|25
|4
|18,000
|6,000
|592,200.00
|198,060.00
|11/12/2025
|14
|23
|14,000
|30,000
|457,100.00
|983,400.00
|12/12/2025
|10
|22
|6,225
|19,838
|203,993.25
|654,654.00
|15/12/2025
|16
|35
|26,000
|25,438
|861,640.00
|845,050.36
|16/12/2025
|18
|37
|20,000
|38,000
|661,400.00
|1,261,980.00
|17/12/2025
|18
|36
|30,000
|24,000
|1,000,200.00
|801,840.00
|18/12/2025
|-
|45
|-
|34,000
|-
|1,143,080.00
|19/12/2025
|31
|82
|36,000
|20,000
|1,208,160.00
|672,800.00
|22/12/2025
|27
|35
|15,000
|28,000
|502,800.00
|942,200.00
|23/12/2025
|13
|16
|18,000
|14,000
|608,580.00
|474,600.00
|24/12/2025
|35
|6
|10,000
|5,667
|337,400.00
|191,487.93
|29/12/2025
|12
|23
|8,000
|20,333
|269,280.00
|687,255.40
|30/12/2025
|-
|16
|-
|10,053
|-
|340,193.52
|31/12/2025
|11
|-
|8,000
|-
|270,160.00
|-
|December 2025
|391
|478
|367,225
|385,553
|12,221,393.25
|12,862,582.17
|SECOND HALF 2025
|3,086
|3,680
|2,642,317
|2,677,415
|87,804,551.88
|89,112,220.33
AGENDA
|February 19, 2026
May 7, 2026
May 7, 2026
|2025 full-year earnings (after market close)
First quarter 2026 trading update (before market opening)
Annual General Meeting
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Laurent Budd, CFA Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 — laurent.buddt@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with an exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.6 billion at June 30, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in continental Europe which together host more than 700 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
