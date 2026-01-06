NXP Advances Edge AI Leadership with New eIQ Agentic AI Framework

New eIQ Agentic AI Framework enables autonomous agentic intelligence at the edge, adding a new pillar to NXP’s edge AI platform

Brings agentic AI to the edge, delivering real-time autonomous decision making for use cases requiring low latency, high reliability and data privacy

Trusted foundation for both experienced and new developers to rapidly prototype and deploy agentic AI designs for autonomous edge devices





LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced its new eIQ Agentic AI Framework, advancing its leadership in secure, real-time edge AI. This new tool enables autonomous agentic intelligence directly on edge devices, allowing both expert and novice device developers to simplify and accelerate agentic AI development, orchestration and deployment. When combined with NXP’s industry-leading secure edge AI hardware, the eIQ Agentic AI Framework provides a trusted foundation to rapidly prototype and deploy optimized, secure, autonomous AI systems at the edge.

As agentic AI becomes essential for next-generation automation, the new eIQ Agentic AI Framework is one of the first solutions to enable agentic AI development at the edge, delivering low-latency performance, built-in security and resilience to accelerate innovation.

NXP’s eIQ Agentic AI Framework is designed to eliminate development bottlenecks with deterministic real-time decision-making and multi-model coordination. Powered by the eIQ Agentic AI Framework, edge-based AI agents can instantly control factory equipment when safety risks arise, alert medical staff to urgent conditions, update patient information in real time, or autonomously adjust HVAC systems to mitigate hazards such as fire, all without relying on cloud connectivity.

“With the new agentic AI capabilities delivered by the eIQ Agentic AI Framework, NXP is bringing autonomy to edge AI devices and delivering a crucial building block for our long-term edge AI vision,” said Charles Dachs, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Secure Connected Edge. “We’re empowering both novice and experienced developers with a secure, real-time, hardware-optimized software platform to quickly deploy similar AI-enabled functions to new use cases, improving time to market and reducing development overhead.”

“At GE HealthCare, supporting clinicians with tools that allow them to spend more time on patient care is a primary focus,” said Jeff Caron, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Patient Care Solutions, GE HealthCare. “The anesthesia delivery and infant monitoring concepts[1] being shown at CES, combining GE HealthCare’s medical technology expertise with NXP’s eIQ AI Toolkit and eIQ Agentic AI Framework are an example of how we’re exploring secure, on-device AI aimed at supporting care teams in acute settings.”

"Honeywell and NXP have partnered to bring high-performance compute, edge intelligence and cybersecure control to help solve our customers’ challenges in complex environments," said Suresh Venkatarayalu, Honeywell's Chief Technology Officer and President, Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "As our years of collaboration continue, we look forward to exploring NXP's new generation of AI agents and tools to accelerate more autonomous and resilient systems—for the world of buildings and beyond."

A Flexible Platform for Every Developer

Using the eIQ Agentic AI Framework, expert developers can integrate sophisticated, multi-agent workflows into existing toolchains, while novice developers can quickly build functional edge-native agentic systems without requiring deep technical experience. Developers can easily transition cloud-scale models to deterministic, low-latency execution at the edge.

Supporting the i.MX 8 and i.MX 9 families of applications processors and Ara Discrete Neural Processing Units, the eIQ Agentic AI Framework enables scalable agentic workflows allowing developers to quickly convert a multi-step AI agent workflow into an on-device edge AI deployment. The framework aligns with open agentic standards, including A2A (Agent to Agent) and Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling straightforward onboarding and fast assembly of on-device agentic pipelines.

Optimized for Real Time, Multi-Model Agentic Workloads

To meet the strict performance demands of edge deployments, the eIQ Agentic AI Framework integrates hardware-aware model preparation and automated tuning workflows. Developers can run multiple models in parallel, including vision, audio, time series, and control, while maintaining deterministic performance in constrained environments. An intelligent scheduling engine distributes workloads across CPU, NPU, and integrated accelerators, enabling perception, classification, and decision-making tasks to run concurrently. This is essential for robotics, industrial automation, smart buildings, transportation, and other real time systems.

Security at the Forefront of AI Design

AI solutions offer new pathways for malicious actors to cause harm, and security must be considered at every layer of design. Designed with security in mind, NXP’s eIQ Agentic AI Framework will include features to prevent prompt injection attacks, adversarial inputs, model spoofing and more. By bridging these software-level protections with the advanced security of NXP’s edge intelligence hardware, such as secure boot, runtime isolation zones, and a hardware root of trust, NXP enables secure deployment where data integrity, safety, and resilience are critical.

Prototype Faster with eIQ AI Hub and eIQ AI Toolkit in the Cloud

NXP has also introduced its new eIQ AI Hub, a cloud-based developer platform offering immediate cloud access to edge AI development tools. Developers can prototype faster with access to the latest tools and capabilities instantly, including deploying on cloud-connected hardware boards for real performance reporting, while still retaining the option for on-premise deployment. Advanced developers benefit from streamlined conversion and performance-tuning pipelines, while novice developers can rely on automated workflows that simplify each step.

The full tool suite, including eIQ Time Series Studio, eIQ GenAI Flow, and eIQ Agentic AI Framework, as well as the enhanced, modular eIQ AI Toolkit, can be accessed in the cloud via the eIQ AI Hub or downloaded for on-premise use. This modular approach allows developers to personalize their AI development toolkit and workflows, streamlining integration and reducing software overhead.

Experience NXP’s Agentic AI Solutions

To experience the future of edge AI firsthand, please make an appointment to visit NXP’s Pavilion at CES 2026 (Central Plaza #134). To learn more or access the eIQ Agentic AI Framework, eIQ AI Hub or eIQ AI Toolkit, please visit NXP.com/eIQ.

[1] Concept only. May never become a product. Not for Sale. Not cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA or any other global regulator for commercial availability



