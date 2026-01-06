Clinical Neurology Specialists Partnering with Leading International Nonprofit to Accelerate Alzheimer’s Research in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) and Clinical Neurology Specialists (CNS) announced their collaboration to accelerate Alzheimer’s disease research in Las Vegas. CNS has joined the GAP-sponsored study, Bio-Hermes-002, a unique, observational platform study that compares blood-based and digital biomarkers to generate data that may help predict, detect and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. This is a transformative, international study, but CNS is the only Las Vegas research site participating.

“We’re enthusiastic about our collaboration with CNS, whose commitment to delivering first-in-class care aligns with our goal of expanding Alzheimer's research opportunities in Las Vegas,” said John Dwyer, president of the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation. “With Dr. Germin’s leadership at CNS, GAP will expand opportunities and help to make Alzheimer’s research more accessible to people in the entire Las Vegas-area community.”

CNS is led by Dr. Leo Germin, an expert neurologist, known for offering compassionate care that reflects best practices. Dr. Germin and CNS are well-suited to introduce Bio-Hermes-002 in Las Vegas as the nationwide demand for more inclusive and real-world brain health research continues to rise.

“With nearly 55,000 Nevadans living with Alzheimer’s today, the need for accelerating research is clear. In collaborating with the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation, CNS will have a direct pathway for patients who could benefit from opportunities with clinical trials," said Leo Germin MD, founder and medical director of Clinical Neurology Specialists. “We are excited for this new partnership and look forward to helping improve the future of brain health.”

As a part of the collaboration, GAP Clinical Research Program Manager Sarah Freeland will oversee the Bio-Hermes-002 study locally. Serving as the key on-site leader, Freeland brings a wealth of experience having led trials across multiple therapeutic areas.

This collaboration comes less than one year after GAP and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), announced a memorandum of understanding to bring next generation research to Las Vegas driven by a shared commitment to design and conduct fast and effective neurodegenerative clinical trial. Establishing the partnership with CNS marks GAP’s initial step toward building its presence in the Las Vegas community, laying the groundwork for future collaborations, like those anticipated with UNLV.

“We are very pleased with this initial step of GAP in Las Vegas and the beginning of the planned long-term relationship with UNLV,” said globally recognized neurologist Jeffrey Cummings, director of the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine's Department of Brain Health, UNLV.

To learn when Bio-Hermes-002 is open at CNS and accepting new participants, visit clinicaltrials.gov.

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP)

The nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments with a commitment to promoting inclusive clinical research, as well as lowering the cost and duration of clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up recruitment and retention activities and recognizing the citizen scientists who make research possible.

About Clinical Neurology Specialists (CNS)

Clinical Neurology Specialists (CNS) has proudly served the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding communities for over 25 years. Founded by Dr. Leo Germin in 1998, CNS was established with the goal of delivering compassionate, expert care to adults facing neurological conditions. Since then, the practice has grown to include multiple board-certified neurologists, advanced diagnostic testing services, and a patient-focused support team, making CNS one of the leading outpatient neurology practices in Southern Nevada.



Today, CNS provides specialized care at two fully equipped locations in Las Vegas and Henderson, offering advanced neurological evaluations, neurodiagnostic testing, and long-term management for a wide range of conditions.

Media Contact: media@globalalzplatform.org