Blink Charging Powers Up Crypto Payments at DC Fast Charging Sites – Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Base Supported

Drivers can now pay with leading cryptocurrencies, delivering greater flexibility and convenience at Blink charging stations nationwide.

Bowie, MD., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the launch of the Company’s first phase in accepting cryptocurrency payments at select Blink-owned DC fast charging sites across the United States.

The innovative new payment feature allows EV drivers to pay for charging sessions using USD Coin (USDC) on major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Base. By introducing crypto payments, Blink is delivering on its commitment to offer flexible, cutting-edge solutions that enhance the charging experience and provide greater convenience for EV Drivers.

Crypto payments are now live at select Blink DC fast charging locations, with plans to expand availability across additional Blink owned sites throughout 2026.

Initial rollout locations include:

1680 Main Street, Chipley, FL 32428

145 SE Bandit Street, Madison, FL 32340

“Blink’s goal is to make EV charging seamless and convenient for all EV drivers,” said Harmeet Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Blink Charging. “By introducing cryptocurrency payments, we’re embracing innovation that aligns with Blink and the evolving digital economy, aiming to give EV drivers more options for an easier charging session. Customers are increasingly seeking the option to use digital assets where they pay for products and services. At Blink, we always endeavor to listen, learn and lead – this launch is a perfect example of this.”

According to consumer research, cryptocurrency is becoming more frequently used by customers on a regular basis. A recent Motley Fool survey found that half of adults surveyed would consider using stablecoins for everyday purchases. That jumps to 71% among Gen Z and 60% among millennials.

For more information and participating locations, please visit Blink’s Crypto Payment FAQ.



