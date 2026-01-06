Rare Earth Industry Pioneer Jack Lifton Endorses Gadolyn's Breakthrough Technology for Rare Earth Magnet Alloy Production

KINGSTON, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gadolyn, Inc., an R&D 100 Award-winning company developing sustainable rare earth magnet alloy manufacturing technology, today released an educational video featuring Jack Lifton, Chair of Gadolyn's Advisory Board and globally recognized authority on rare earth elements and critical minerals.

In the video, now available on YouTube and LinkedIn, Lifton draws on more than six decades of industry experience to explain why Gadolyn's proprietary DIRECT (Dual Integrated Rare Earth Conversion Technology) process represents a fundamental shift in rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing and supply chain economics, and why conventional molten salt electrolysis, used almost exclusively in China for decades, cannot be economically replicated at scale in the West.

"Gadolyn is, in my opinion, the most important improvement in the rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing supply chain in my lifetime," Lifton states. "A full-scale plant using the Gadolyn process will be the most profitable and competitive rare earth metal and alloy plant on the planet, and I'm including those in China." As President Trump recently commented aboard Air Force One on January 4, 2025, "Rare earth is not rare. What's rare is the processing." Gadolyn’s DIRECT technology decisively solves this problem.

Lifton's assessment follows China's recent Ministry of Commerce prohibition on the export of equipment and technology related to the rare earth permanent magnet supply chain, a development he characterizes as "a wake-up call" for Western manufacturers.

The video provides a detailed comparison of Gadolyn's approach versus conventional molten salt electrolysis processing. Lifton describes the deficiencies of molten salt electrolysis for the West due to its toxic byproducts and high energy requirements. By contrast, Gadolyn's DIRECT process uses only one to two percent of the electricity required by conventional methods, produces no toxic emissions, is feedstock flexible, and converts a wide compositional range of mixed metal oxides to finished magnet alloys in approximately ten minutes rather than a full day.

"I started working in rare earths in 1962. Very little has changed since that time, but I'm going to admit that Gadolyn is taking a leap forward," Lifton concludes. "I'm going to predict that the Gadolyn process will be the principal process used to manufacture rare earth metals and alloys by the end of this decade. America will be competing in this space, and Gadolyn will be the preferred technology for making metals and alloys, guaranteed."

The video is available at https://youtu.be/zzRXmMQZmA8.

About Gadolyn

Gadolyn, Inc. is a 2025 R&D 100 Award-winning company whose DARPA-funded DIRECT technology produces rare earth magnet and strategic alloys directly from oxide feedstocks in a single co-reduction step, without fluoridated or chlorinated electrolytes or toxic emissions. The company was founded by Dr. Chris Haase, former Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Critical Materials Institute; Dr. Orlando Rios, Gadolyn's Chief Technology Officer and a nationally recognized, award-winning researcher; and Mr. David Weiss, Gadolyn's Chief Operating Officer and a distinguished R&D executive and American Foundry Society John A. Penton Gold Medal winner.

Gadolyn's demonstration facility operates in the United States, with plans underway to establish dedicated manufacturing capability supporting industrial and commercial demand for high-performance, sustainable alloys. The company's modular reactors are engineered for rapid scale-up and distributed deployment, enabling low-cost, low-emission alloy production using domestic feedstocks.

For additional information, please contact info@gadolyn.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d825736-0441-40ce-b6a5-2f88017591b0