Half-year statement of the liquidity contract of Euronext NV

Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 6 January 2026 – Euronext announced today that the transactions carried out under the liquidity contract entered between Euronext NV and Rothschild Martin Maurel for the period ending 31 December 2025 resulted in the following assets appearing in the liquidity account:

• 0 Euronext NV shares

• 20,033,888 euros

• Number of Buy transaction over the period: 6,506

• Number of Sell transaction over the period: 7,157

• Volume traded relating to Buy transactions over the period: 868,623 shares for 117,367,989 euros

• Volume traded relating to Sell transactions over the period: 868,623 shares for 117,258,046 euros

As a reminder, on 30 June 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

• 0 Euronext NV shares

• 19,971,518 euros

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal.

As of September 2025, Euronext’s regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,700 listed issuers with €6.5 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

In November 2025, Euronext successfully acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), further expanding its footprint and strengthening its pan-European market infrastructure.

For the latest news and resources, please visit the Media Centre. Follow us on X and LinkedIn for regular updates.

