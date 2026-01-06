INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Village Farms International, Inc. - VFF

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Village Farms and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 2, 2025, Village Farms issued a press release disclosing that it “receiv[ed] notice that it was not awarded a conditional medical license as part of the Phase I license awards granted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on December 1, 2025.”

On this news, Village Farms’ stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 9.3%, to close at $3.61 per share on December 2, 2025.

