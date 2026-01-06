CertiK and YZi Labs Form Strategic Partnership, Providing $1 Million Audit Grants for EASY Residency Participants

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CertiK, the world's largest Web3 security services provider, and YZi Labs, a leading Web3 venture capital firm, announced their strategic partnership, which aims to improve security for YZi Labs’ global startup incubation program, “EASY Residency Global Startup Incubation Program.” Through this collaboration, CertiK and YZi Labs will support entrepreneurs in the Web3, AI, and biotech industries by providing sustainable and scalable security solutions.

In addition to these security efforts, CertiK will establish a $1 million auditing grant for EASY Residency participants, and provide Formal Verification, Skynet Boosting and AI scanning services. In particular, the use of artificial intelligence in blockchain-related security is imperative in an ecosystem that is increasingly being targeted by hackers using advanced security methods. CertiK’s experience innovating in this field will further help bolster activities employed by EASY Residency participants.

Professor Ronghui Gu, Co-Founder and CEO of CertiK, stated “We believe that our collaboration with YZi Labs will significantly improve the security level of projects, providing necessary guarantees for their long-term development. This is not only related to the growth of projects but also to the health and sustainability of the entire Web3 ecosystem.”

Ella Zhang, head of YZi Labs added, “Security is the foundation of long-term success, but for early-stage founders, it’s often a high-stakes distraction while they are still chasing Product-Market Fit. Think of it like building a skyscraper: founders should focus on the architecture and the vision, while CertiK acts as the structural engineers ensuring the frame is earthquake-proof.”

This strategic partnership is a clear indicator that security is essential for companies in all stages of development. YZi Labs’ interest in partnering with CertiK reflects its exploration and upgrading of incubation models and has the potential to set a new security benchmark for the entire blockchain industry.

