Helio Corporation Announces Strategic Entry into Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP), Establishing New Long-Term Growth Platform

Berkeley, California, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 6, 2026, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) (“Helio” or the “Company”) today announced a strategic initiative to develop and commercialize space-based solar power (“SBSP”) systems designed to deliver continuous, renewable energy sourced from the sun for terrestrial use.

The initiative marks Helio’s expansion into new addressable markets through the application of proprietary intellectual property, with a focus on high-reliability renewable energy generation from solar power plants deployed in space. By positioning power-generation assets in orbit and transmitting energy to terrestrial receivers, Helio aims to provide baseload electricity that is uninterrupted by weather conditions, geographic constraints, or diurnal cycles. The Company believes that recent advancements in lower-cost launch capabilities and power transmission technologies have materially improved the technical feasibility of SBSP while supporting competitive energy economics, including an attractive levelized cost of energy (LCOE). Management believes this initiative has the potential to establish a durable and scalable revenue platform, enhancing long-term shareholder value while positioning Helio at the forefront of next-generation renewable energy solutions.

“This announcement marks an important step in the evolution of our business,” said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. “Space-based solar power aligns directly with our core competencies and engineering expertise. It enables us to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the global renewable energy market while unlocking significant long-term value for our shareholders. We believe that developing and deploying a scalable SBSP solution can support sustained growth, diversified revenue streams, and attractive returns.”

Helio expects to pursue a phased and scalable development strategy, emphasizing feasible and established technologies while leveraging its proven track record of delivering space-qualified systems for NASA and the broader commercial space industry. The Company will continue to expand its intellectual property portfolio to accelerate progress and plans to prioritize technical demonstrations and strategic partnerships. Development efforts are expected to combine invested capital with non-dilutive funding sources where appropriate, while remaining aligned with Helio’s financial objectives, including disciplined capital deployment, risk management, and long-term return on invested capital. “Rapidly evolving launch economics, the maturation of low-cost and capable space systems, and emerging commercial space infrastructure are creating the perfect storm for the arrival of space-based solar power as a viable solution for clean, reliable, renewable energy,” said Gregory Delory, Chief Technology Officer of Helio Corporation.

Helio’s SBSP strategy is intended to address the growing global demand for clean, secure, and resilient baseload power. Initial commercial focus areas are expected to include government and defense applications, remote and off-grid infrastructure, disaster response, and mission-critical facilities requiring uninterrupted energy supply. Over time, Helio plans to evaluate broader commercial and utility-scale opportunities.

“Our objective is to build a scalable solution that complements our existing business while maintaining a disciplined focus on increasing shareholder returns,” Cabrera added.

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure—space-based power systems aka “Power plants in space” that captures solar energy beyond Earth’s atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Since being founded in 2018, Helio has specialized in delivering cutting-edge aerospace hardware, systems engineering, and mission services. From small-scale projects to flagship space missions, we support NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies to achieve success in space. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly,” "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan,” "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this presentation, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this presentation are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in, or made in connection with this presentation and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s business plans or model.

