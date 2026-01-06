INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PetMed Express, Inc. - PETS

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PetMed Express, Inc. (“PetMed” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PETS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PetMed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 10, 2025, PetMed issued a press release “announc[ing] it is delaying the release of the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings release and subsequent conference call, which had been scheduled for June 10, 2025, because the Company requires additional time to complete the year-end audit process.”

On this news, PetMed’s stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 11.22%, to close at $3.72 per share on June 11, 2025.

Then, on July 1, 2025, PetMed announced a delay in the filing of its Annual Report for its 2025 fiscal year, citing, among other things, an internal investigation into revenue recognition.

On this news, PetMed’s stock price fell $0.05 per share, or 1.51%, to close at $3.27 per share on July 1, 2025.

Then, on November 12, 2025, PetMed disclosed that it was unable to timely file its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025 “without unreasonable effort or expense.” PetMed said that “the Company requires additional time to first complete and file with the SEC its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the prior quarterly period ended June 30, 2025, which has been delayed due to the now-completed previously disclosed investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee.”

On this news, PetMed’s stock price fell $0.94 per share, or 32.41%, to close at $1.96 per share on November 13, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980