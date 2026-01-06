INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims  On Behalf of Investorsof Bgin Blockchain Limited - BGIN

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bgin Blockchain Limited (“Bgin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BGIN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Bgin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On November 14, 2025, Bgin released unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, revealing that total revenue had declined roughly $96 million from the previous year, operating expenses increased 582.8%, and the Company's gross profit of $84.8 million in the prior year had plummeted to a gross loss of $6.3 million. Then, on December 5, 2025, Bgin disclosed that it had “terminated its employment relationship” with its Chief Communications Officer “on a mutual amicable basis.” Then, on December 15, 2025, Bgin disclosed that the Company had “resolved not to renew or negotiate new terms for continued engagement” with its current auditor and had “approved the engagement of . . . an independent registered public accounting firm, to serve as the auditor of the Company, effective December 12, 2025.”