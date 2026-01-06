India Ice Cream Market Trends and Growth Opportunities 2025-2033 Featuring Britannia Industries, Vadilal, Kwality Wall's, Hindustan Unilever, Cremica and More

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ice Cream Market Report by Product, Category, Type, Flavors, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Ice Cream Market is expected to reach US$ 11.07 billion by 2033 from US$ 3.65 billion in 2024, with the country's increasing demand for frozen desserts. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.11% during the period from 2025 to 2033 on account of growing disposable incomes, urbanization, new flavors, and accelerating penetration of organized retail and quick-service restaurants in the country.

Growth Drivers in the India Ice Cream Market

Increasing Disposable Income and Urbanization

India's urban population is presently approximately 534 million, which accounts for about 35% of the total population. This figure is likely to keep increasing, and estimates suggest it may increase to 900 million by 2047, as stated by Business Standard. India's booming middle class and urban population are accelerating ice cream demand. As incomes rise and disposable incomes increase, consumers are more than happy to pay for more premium ice cream flavors, handcrafted ones, and branded packs.

Urbanization creates easy access to contemporary retail stores, superstores, and doorstep delivery, which increases availability and variety for city consumers. According to National Statistical Office, GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices, is expected to be ?172.90 lakh crore in the 2023-24 financial year. It is up from the Final Revised Estimate (FRE) of ?160.71 lakh crore for 2022-23. The growth rate of GDP for 2023-24 is projected to be 7.6 percent compared to 7.0 percent growth during 2022-23.

Growing Retail and E-Commerce Channels

The nascent avenue of contemporary trade stores, convenience stores, and vibrant online grocery websites is driving ice cream sales to unprecedented levels. New-age brands are leveraging the power of instant commerce apps like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, which allow them to distribute ice cream with unprecedented speed even in tropical conditions.

Aesthetically appealing in-store point-of-display, along with thoughtfully positioned freezers across small towns, are improving product visibility and accessibility across broader markets. In a significant turn of events, January 2025 witnessed the formal rollout of Bistro, Blinkit's newest foray into quick food delivery, aimed at service to the fast lifestyles of consumers. Tying into its pilot phase, the independent app guarantees delivery within a remarkable ten minutes and is operational in carefully chosen areas across Gurugram, representing a promising move in the development of food delivery companies.

Innovation in Flavors and Product Formats

Launch of new flavors and health-oriented offerings, including low-fat and vegan ice creams, and varied formats like sundaes, cones, and bars, draw various consumer bases. Seasonal and festive limited-period launches generate buzz and drive repeat buys, fuelling market growth. Mother Dairy, one of India's top dairy brands, will add Pure Buffalo Milk to its portfolio in the NCR market in January 2024. This comes after successfully rolling out its Cow Milk variant. The new variant of buffalo milk is specifically made for particular consumer needs and looks to ride on the increased demand for varying types of milk.

Challenges in the India Ice Cream Market

High Dependence on Cold Chain Infrastructure

The cold chain is entirely dependent on the ice cream industry. Poor storage infrastructure and patchy electricity supply in rural and semi-urban regions can impact product quality and cause losses. Temperature consistency during transportation continues to be a major concern for manufacturers and distributors.

Increasing Competition and Price Sensitivity

The market is under pressure from local and regional brands with lower prices. Smaller town consumers are very price-conscious and will find it difficult for premium and multinational brands to maintain margins. Substitutes such as frozen desserts and kulfi cut into market share, eating into brand loyalty.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $11.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered India

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. India Ice Cream Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Category

6.3 By Type

6.4 By Flavors

6.5 By Distribution Channel

6.6 By States

7. Product

7.1 Sticks/Bars

7.2 Cones & Cups

7.3 Tubs & Bricks

7.4 Others

8. Category

8.1 Dairy Based

8.2 Non-Dairy Based

9. Type

9.1 Impulse

9.2 Take home

9.3 Artisanal

10. Flavors

10.1 Chocolate

10.2 Vanilla

10.3 Fruit

10.4 Others

11. Distribution Channel

11.1 Supermarkets and hypermarkets

11.2 Convenience Stores

11.3 Specialty Stores

11.4 Online Sales Channel

12. States

12.1 Eastern & North Eastern Region

12.2 Western Region

12.3 Southern Region

12.4 Northern & Central Region

13. Regulatory Framework

13.1 FSSAI Standards for Ice Cream

13.2 Labeling, Packaging, and Cold Chain Compliance

13.3 GST and Taxation on Frozen Desserts

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.3 Degree of Rivalry

14.4 Threat of New Entrants

14.5 Threat of Substitutes

15. SWOT Analysis

15.1 Strength

15.2 Weakness

15.3 Opportunity

15.4 Threat

16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Britannia Industries

16.2 Vadilal

16.3 Kwality Wall's

16.4 Hindustan Unilever

16.5 Cremica

16.6 Naturals Ice Cream

16.7 Amul

16.8 Nestle

16.9 Patanjali Ayurved

16.10 Mother Dairy

