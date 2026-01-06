Dr. Gregory Facemyer Introduces National Scholarship Program to Inspire Future Leaders in Preventative Medicine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Gregory Facemyer has officially launched a new academic opportunity designed to support and inspire future Physicians committed to reshaping the healthcare landscape through prevention-focused practice. The Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students is now open for the 2026 academic year and invites applications from undergraduate students across the United States who intend to pursue a career as a Medical Doctor.

This scholarship initiative reflects Dr. Gregory Facemyer’s longstanding dedication to Preventative Care, patient education, and community-centered health outcomes. By encouraging students to critically examine the evolving role of Preventative Medicine, the program aims to identify aspiring Doctors who understand that the future of healthcare lies not only in treatment, but also in early intervention, education, and sustainable wellness strategies.

Applicants are required to submit a 750–1,000-word original essay responding to the following prompt:

“Describe how you envision the role of Preventative Medicine in the future of healthcare, and explain how you plan to contribute as a Physician to advancing patient wellness and community health.”

Submissions will be reviewed based on originality, analytical depth, clarity, and demonstrated understanding of prevention-driven healthcare models. The scholarship particularly welcomes perspectives that reflect interdisciplinary collaboration within Primary Care, including work alongside a Nurse Practitioner, advancements such as mobile ultrasound, and integrated approaches within Family Medicine.

Dr. Gregory Facemyer is a Board Certified Physician and a Board Certified Family Medicine specialist with more than 25 years of experience serving diverse patient populations. Recognized among America’s Top Doctors and Ohio Top Docs, he was also named to America’s Top Doctors 2025, underscoring his national reputation for clinical excellence. His leadership extends beyond the exam room; he is the immediate past former Lead Physician NEOMED Health Care, where he played a pivotal role in advancing patient-first systems within Northeast Ohio.

In addition, Dr. Gregory Facemyer’s work in academic medicine has allowed him to mentor future Physicians and reinforce the importance of compassionate, evidence-based practice. His career in Primary Care and Family Medicine exemplifies how prevention, accessibility, and long-term patient relationships can transform healthcare delivery.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges and universities who clearly express their intent to become a Medical Doctor. Applicants must demonstrate insight into the future of Preventative Medicine and a commitment to improving population health outcomes through thoughtful, ethical medical practice.

Applications must be submitted by May 15, 2026, and the selected recipient will be announced on June 15, 2026.

Through this initiative, Dr. Gregory Facemyer continues his mission of preparing future Physicians to lead with purpose, integrity, and a deep understanding of prevention as the cornerstone of modern medicine. The scholarship stands as an investment in the next generation of Doctors who will shape healthier communities nationwide.

Application Information

Eligibility: Undergraduate students at accredited U.S. institutions planning to pursue a career as a Medical Doctor

Essay Requirement: 750–1,000-word original essay

Application Deadline: May 15, 2026

Winner Announcement: June 15, 2026

Contact

Spokesperson: Dr. Gregory Facemyer

Organization: Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students

Website: https://drgregoryfacemyerscholarship.com/

Email: apply@drgregoryfacemyerscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69156b47-ade7-422c-91af-f6085c4dc2ea