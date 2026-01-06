New York, USA, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sleep Tech Devices Market Poised for Strong Growth at a CAGR of ~17% by 2032, Driven by Rising Sleep Disorder Prevalence | DelveInsight

The sleep tech devices market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the rising number of people affected by sleep disorders such as insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea, the increasing prevalence of depression, and a growing set of risk factors, including obesity and smoking, that contribute to poor sleep. In addition, expanding sleep awareness initiatives and ongoing product innovation are further fueling market expansion.

DelveInsight’s Sleep Tech Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading sleep tech devices companies’ market shares, challenges, sleep tech devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key sleep tech devices companies in the market.

Sleep Tech Devices Market Summary

The global sleep tech devices market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 17 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 44 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to ~ by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global sleep tech devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~17% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the sleep tech devices market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huawei Device Co. Ltd., ResMed, Xiaomi, Apple Inc., Emfit Corp., Masimo, Garmin Ltd., Compumedics Limited, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Cadwell Industries Inc., Eight Sleep, Oura Health Oy, Sleep Shepherd LLC, Sleepace, Apollo Neuroscience Inc., Braebon Medical Corporation, Belun Technology, Nyxoah, Somnology, Inc., and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the sleep tech devices market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the sleep tech devices market, the wearable category held a 69.69% revenue share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Sleep Tech Devices Market

Burden of Sleep Disorders

The rising prevalence of insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, and other sleep disorders is a primary demand driver, as more patients and clinicians seek continuous and at‑home monitoring solutions. Higher diagnosis rates of sleep apnea and recognition of sleep deprivation–related issues such as stress, obesity, and cardiovascular disease are further stimulating uptake of sleep technologies.

Growing Awareness of Sleep Health

Public and clinical awareness of sleep as a core pillar of health, comparable to diet and exercise, has increased substantially. This has encouraged consumers to proactively track and improve sleep quality, creating a robust market for both medical‑grade devices and consumer-focused wearables and non‑wearables.

Adoption of Wearables and Connected Devices

Intense penetration of smartwatches, fitness bands, rings, and other wearables with built‑in sleep tracking is a major growth catalyst. The wearables segment accounts for the largest share in many sleep tech markets and is expected to maintain its dominance as devices become more accurate, comfortable, and multifunctional.

Technological Advancements (AI, Sensors, Software)

Integration of advanced biosensors, artificial intelligence, and machine learning enables more precise sleep staging, apnea detection, and personalized recommendations, enhancing clinical and consumer value. Parallel growth of sleep software and mobile apps, including cloud platforms and AI-based analytics, supports device adoption by improving user engagement and clinical decision support.

Shift to Home-Based and Remote Care

Healthcare systems and payers are increasingly favoring home-based care and remote patient monitoring, especially for chronic conditions such as sleep apnea. Sleep tech devices that can be used at home and integrated into telehealth workflows reduce the need for in-lab polysomnography and support long‑term follow‑up, boosting market demand.​

Health and Wellness Lifestyle Trends

A broader lifestyle focus on fitness, mental health, and productivity has made “biohacking” and self‑quantification mainstream, encouraging consumers to invest in sleep trackers and smart bedroom devices. Growing internet penetration and smartphone usage also make it easier for users to adopt connected sleep solutions and interpret their data.

Supportive Economics and Industry Investment

Strong revenue growth projections and high market CAGRs have attracted investment from consumer electronics firms, med‑tech companies, and startups, accelerating product pipelines and marketing activity. Expansion into high-growth regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, where awareness is rising and healthcare infrastructure is improving, further contributes to global market expansion.

Regional Sleep Tech Devices Market Insights

The regional sleep tech devices market shows clear geographic differentiation driven by healthcare infrastructure, consumer awareness, and regulatory environments. In North America, widespread insurance coverage for sleep disorders, high disposable income, and strong adoption of digital health platforms have created a mature market for home sleep apnea testing (HSAT), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices with smart features, and wearable sleep trackers. Europe follows closely, but with greater heterogeneity across countries, Western European markets prioritize clinical-grade diagnostics and physician-prescribed therapy, while several Eastern markets are still expanding basic access and awareness. Both regions emphasize data privacy and device certification, shaping which product features and vendors succeed.

Asia–Pacific is the fastest-growing regional opportunity, led by China, Japan, South Korea, and expanding adoption across Southeast Asia. Rapid urbanization, a rising middle class, and increasing recognition of sleep disorders (driven by public health campaigns and employer wellness programs) are fueling demand for affordable consumer wearables, smartphone-enabled screening tools, and telemedicine-enabled diagnosis. However, fragmented reimbursement policies and varied regulatory pathways mean vendors must localize product strategies and partnerships. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa remain smaller but strategically important markets; growth there is often concentrated in private-pay channels and urban centers, with opportunity for low-cost, portable diagnostic devices and public–private partnerships to broaden reach.

Technology trends are reshaping product differentiation across all regions. Integration of AI for automated scoring and triage, multimodal sensor fusion (actigraphy + respiratory sensors), and cloud-based care pathways that connect diagnostics, therapy adherence monitoring, and clinician dashboards are becoming table stakes. Devices that deliver both clinical validity and consumer convenience, lightweight HSATs, smart masks/CPAPs that improve adherence, and robust wearables are positioned to capture share. Interoperability with electronic health records and clear data governance frameworks are particularly valuable in markets with strong clinical adoption.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Sleep Tech Devices Market

In August 2025, sleep technology company Eight Sleep secured $100 million in new funding to advance its AI-driven Sleep Agent platform and pursue FDA clearance for its health-related uses.

secured $100 million in new funding to advance its AI-driven Sleep Agent platform and pursue FDA clearance for its health-related uses. In June 2025, Garmin introduced the Index Sleep Monitor, a lightweight, highly comfortable smart band designed to monitor sleep and provide a more comprehensive picture of fitness and recovery.

What are Sleep Tech Devices?

Sleep tech devices are technology-enabled tools designed to help people monitor, improve, and personalize their sleep. They include wearables like smartwatches and fitness bands that track sleep stages and movement, non-wearable gadgets such as smart mattresses and under-mattress sensors that measure heart rate and breathing, and environmental devices like smart lights, white-noise machines, and temperature-regulating systems that create optimal sleep conditions. Many sleep tech products also sync with mobile apps to provide insights, trends, and recommendations, enabling users to understand their sleep patterns and make lifestyle changes that support better rest and overall well-being.

Sleep Tech Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Sleep Tech Devices Market CAGR ~17% Sleep Tech Devices Market Size by 2032 ~USD 44 Billion Key Sleep Tech Devices Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huawei Device Co. Ltd., ResMed, Xiaomi, Apple Inc., Emfit Corp., Masimo, Garmin Ltd., Compumedics Limited, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Cadwell Industries Inc., Eight Sleep, Oura Health Oy, Sleep Shepherd LLC, Sleepace, Apollo Neuroscience Inc., Braebon Medical Corporation, Belun Technology, Nyxoah, Somnology, Inc., and others

Sleep Tech Devices Market Assessment

Sleep Tech Devices Market Segmentation Sleep Tech Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Wearable and Non-Wearable Sleep Tech Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Insomnia, Narcolepsy, and Others Sleep Tech Devices Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Online and Offline Sleep Tech Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

