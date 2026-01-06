Momax Unveils the Revolutionary Semi Solid-State Power Bank

Hong Kong, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momax, a leading innovator in consumer electronics proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary new product, 1-Power S.Pass² Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, equipped with semi solid-state battery (Semi-SSB) technology. This flagship product not only continues Momax's commitment to high quality and safety but also elevates performance to new heights. Additionally, it incorporates the Qi2 25W ultra-fast wireless charging standard, providing users with a more efficient and secure charging experience. 1-Power S.Pass² will be available in four stylish colors: Yellow, Solar Orange, Black, and Titanium, and is officially launching globally today, with plans to roll out to markets worldwide.

Hashtags：#Momax #Qi225W #1PowerSPass2 #RechargeForLife

As a leading brand in the electronic charging sector, Momax has always emphasized high quality and safety as core values. Our existing power bank lineup has passed numerous international certifications and has demonstrated exceptional reliability and safety in daily use, earning the trust of users around the globe. Building on this solid foundation, Momax team has pursued ultimate safety and innovative breakthroughs. Over a year of intensive R&D and rigorous testing, we have successfully integrated semi solid-state battery technology into this new product. Leveraging the inherent advantages of semi solid-state electrolytes, 1-Power S.Pass² delivers longer-lasting power output in a compact size while significantly reducing the risks of overheating and fire hazards, ensuring the highest level of safety for users.

Semi Solid-State Battery Innovation: A Safety Leap from Liquid to Semi Solid

Momax is at the forefront of industry transformation in the application and development of semi solid-state battery technology. 1-Power S.Pass² utilizes this innovative technology to achieve new heights in safety performance, ensuring stable operation across various usage conditions. This empowers users to enjoy a secure charging experience whether during daily commutes, extended use or travel.

Compared to traditional batteries, the semi solid-state battery's electrolyte is in a semi solid form, which effectively withstands severe impacts, heavy pressure, and overheating, significantly reducing the flammability associated with liquid electrolytes. Our team understands that peace of mind is of utmost importance to our users. Therefore, we have engaged in rigorous international certification processes and conducted comprehensive testing, including puncture resistance, overcharging, overheating, and short-circuit scenarios. This ensures full compliance with China’s national safety standards, providing reliable solutions for high-demand markets.

Momax CEO John Cheng stated, "Momax will continue to provide high-quality products while relentlessly driving innovation. Our unwavering goal is to instill confidence in global markets and users, creating a more secure lifestyle through revolutionary technology".

Key Product Features:

Rigorous Safety Certifications: The product is fully certified to CE, CCC, FCC, RoHS, UN38.3, and WPC Qi2 25W standards, while also strictly meeting the China's National Safety Standard (GB38031-2025). It has undergone extreme testing, including nail penetration, overcharging, overheating, and short-circuit scenarios, providing the industry's highest safety assurance for premium users worldwide.

Ultimate Safety Protection: Utilizing groundbreaking semi solid-state battery technology, it significantly reduces liquid electrolyte content, effectively lowering risks of thermal runaway, leakage, and flammability for unmatched reliability.

Qi2 25W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging: Precise magnetic alignment enables efficient, cable-free charging. Tests show it can charge an iPhone 17 Pro Max from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, significantly reducing waiting time. It is fully compatible with iPhone MagSafe and other Qi/Qi2-enabled devices.

10,000mAh Slim & Efficient Capacity: With a generous 10,000mAh capacity packed into a remarkably thin and compact design (dimensions: 103.5 × 70 × 14.5 mm, weight approx. 208g), it achieves exceptional portability without sacrificing safety or performance, perfect for slipping into pockets or bags for on-the-go power.

Premium Materials & Intelligent Thermal Management: Constructed with reinforced glass, aluminum alloy, and fire-resistant PC+ABS, it combines durability with elegant aesthetics. Built-in dynamic thermal control maintains stable operation, ensuring consistent performance even during extended use.

The launch of 1-Power S.Pass² marks a significant advancement for Momax in power bank safety technology, reflecting our ongoing pursuit of "ultimate peace of mind and efficient charging." By seamlessly combining semi solid-state battery innovation with Qi2 25W wireless charging, users can enjoy faster, safer, and more reliable portable power in a sleek, lightweight package.

Looking ahead, Momax will continue to invest in the development and integration of advanced battery technologies, actively leading the charging industry toward smarter and safer solutions. We are committed to upholding the highest global safety standards and providing long-term peace of mind through reliable charging innovations.

To download high-res photos, please access this link: https://momax.box.com/s/wvj77s6xp7n8axmjx1a61rx048n0f1x5

About Momax

Founded in Hong Kong in 2003, Momax is committed to advancing electronic technology and delivering innovative digital lifestyle experiences worldwide. The brand’s name, a fusion of "Mobile" and "Max," symbolizes its boundless potential

With a focus on quality and innovation, Momax has received numerous accolades, including international safety certifications and the esteemed Red Dot Design Award. Momax exemplifies excellence in design and user experience.

Embracing a spirit of relentless innovation, Momax is dedicated to developing reliable digital products that enhance quality of life. The company will continue to forge a path of innovation, welcoming a future filled with infinite possibilities.

Momax Official Channels

Press Inquiries

Ms. Yammie Pang

Phone: +852 6994 5850

Email: yammiepang@momax.net



Ms. Jodi Chiu

Phone: +852 6306 3002

Email: jodichiu@momax.net

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=78NcWQG8jTQ