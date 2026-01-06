IBA Builders Announces Continued Expansion of Family-Owned Residential Construction Services Across Greater Los Angeles

Sherman Oaks, Ca, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBA Builders, a family-owned, licensed, bonded, and insured residential construction company based in Sherman Oaks, California, announced its continued expansion of residential construction and remodeling services throughout the greater Los Angeles area. The announcement reflects the company’s sustained operational growth and its ongoing focus on design-driven remodeling, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), home additions, and comprehensive residential renovations.

IBA Builders Work.

Operating from its office at 13743 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 360, in Sherman Oaks, IBA Builders serves homeowners across an approximately 25–30 mile service radius. The company has worked in the greater Los Angeles region for years, delivering residential construction projects that emphasize upfront planning, structured execution, and adherence to California building requirements.

Family-Owned Business With Longstanding Local Operations

IBA Builders operates as a family-owned residential construction company with more than 16 years of experience in the local construction market. The company maintains active licensure and operates as a bonded and insured general contractor, supporting residential projects under applicable state and municipal regulations.

This ownership structure has contributed to a consistent operating model focused on long-term client relationships, accountability, and continuity in project oversight. From initial consultation through project completion, IBA Builders applies standardized workflows designed to support clarity around scope, timelines, and construction sequencing.

Design-First Approach to Residential Remodeling

A defining element of IBA Builders’ service model is its emphasis on upscale design planning prior to the start of construction. Before any remodel begins, the company prioritizes design considerations to ensure that layout, functionality, and finish selections align with the homeowner’s objectives and the existing structure of the property.

This design-first approach is applied across kitchens, bathrooms, additions, and full home remodels, allowing construction decisions to be guided by a cohesive plan rather than reactive adjustments during the build phase. By addressing design considerations early, IBA Builders aims to streamline construction workflows and reduce downstream revisions.

Expanded Focus on ADUs, Additions, and Core Renovation Services

As part of its continued expansion, IBA Builders maintains a strong focus on accessory dwelling units and residential additions, alongside bathroom remodels, roofing, landscaping, and full house renovations. These services reflect ongoing demand across Southern California for expanded living space, property upgrades, and functional modernization.

The company manages ADU and addition projects from planning through completion, coordinating permitting, structural work, and finish construction in compliance with local regulations. Integrated service delivery allows homeowners to engage a single general contractor across multiple phases of residential improvement.

Reputation Signals Across Review Platforms

IBA Builders reports more than 250 five-star customer reviews across multiple online platforms. While review metrics can vary over time, the company views customer feedback as an indicator of service consistency and project execution standards rather than as a standalone marketing asset.

Feedback is reviewed internally to support operational improvements and maintain service quality across active projects throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

Regional Coverage With Local Oversight

Headquartered in Sherman Oaks, IBA Builders supports residential projects throughout surrounding Los Angeles communities. Maintaining a defined service area enables the company to provide consistent site oversight, coordinate inspections, and manage construction schedules efficiently across multiple locations.

The company’s familiarity with local permitting processes and residential construction standards supports timely project progression and regulatory alignment.

Ongoing Commitment to Licensed Residential Construction

The expansion announcement reflects IBA Builders’ continued commitment to licensed residential construction services rather than diversification into unrelated sectors. Licensing, bonding, and insurance remain foundational requirements for all projects undertaken by the company.

As residential construction needs continue to evolve across greater Los Angeles, IBA Builders remains focused on delivering design-driven, code-compliant construction services aligned with homeowner expectations and long-established building practices.

Company Information

IBA Builders

13743 Ventura Blvd., Suite 360

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Phone: 310-490-3414

Website: https://ibabuilders.com

Email: infoibabuilders96@gmail.com

IBA Builders.