Beacon Behavioral Partners Enters 2026 Poised for Continued Growth Following Regional Expansion and Senior Leadership Additions

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Behavioral Partners (BBP) , one of the nation’s fastest-growing behavioral health support organizations, enters 2026 with strong momentum fueled by regional expansion, strategic partnerships, and key senior leadership additions. The organization’s continued investment in both its workforce and clinical footprint underscores a long-term commitment to strengthening access to care, and setting a new standard for exceptional behavioral health services nationwide.

To support their patient reach, expected to double this year, Beacon has deepened its organizational infrastructure by welcoming five senior leaders with decades of specialized experience across healthcare, operations, people, strategy and marketing:

Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle , Ward Altman Ward is a healthcare finance and operations veteran with over 25 years of experience leading large-scale revenue cycle management, process optimization, and payer relations for major behavioral health and hospital systems.

, Vice President of Marketing , Matthew Anderson Matt is an experienced multi-site healthcare marketing leader with a background in new patient acquisition, patient experience, and building trusted local brands, known for building data-driven efforts that amplify mission and drive impact.

, Chief Compliance Officer, Scot Eibel Scot is a licensed attorney and certified healthcare compliance and ethics professional with 16 years of experience developing and leading corporate compliance programs that strengthen operations, governance, and organizational culture across healthcare entities.

Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis , Charlie Gallagher Charlie is a financial strategy and analytics leader with deep experience in healthcare FP&A, business analytics, and financial modeling, bringing a data-driven approach to forecasting, performance optimization and informed decision-making across growing healthcare organizations.

, Senior Vice President of People , Cyndi Mollet Cyndi is a seasoned human resources executive with over two decades of experience driving organizational culture, talent development, and people-first strategies across multi-site healthcare systems, including CVS Health.

“2025 was a year of intentional growth for Beacon, not only in the number of clinics and partners we added, but in the strength of our people and leadership,” said CEO of Beacon Behavioral Partners, Sean Wendell. “Expanding across the Northeast and investing in senior-level talent allows us to build a stronger, more connected network of care. These strategic steps ensure we can continue meeting the rising need for behavioral health support with excellence, accessibility and compassion in 2026 and beyond.”

Beacon Behavioral Partners is a physician-driven organization supporting a growing network of independent psychiatric practices across the U.S. They partner with providers to deliver exceptional behavioral healthcare in their communities by removing operational burdens, investing in smart growth, and upholding clinical autonomy. With decades of healthcare management experience and a commitment to data-driven decision-making, their mission is to set the standard for interventional psychiatry through trusted local practices, accountable leadership, and continuous innovation. Beacon helps partners scale sustainably while focusing on what matters most: delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.