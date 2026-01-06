Practice AI™ Debuts AI Suite to Boost Client Intake and Speed Case Management for Personal Injury Firms

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practice AI ™ announced the launch of its 2026 AI Suite, a three-part AI platform designed to help personal injury law firms remove bottlenecks across their most time-consuming workflows: client intake, case preparation, and legal research. The suite is built for high-volume PI firms seeking to convert more leads, move cases faster, and reduce administrative overhead—without disrupting existing operations.

“Personal injury firms lose opportunities every day due to missed calls, scattered records, and manual processes,” said Hamid Kohan, CEO of Practice AI . “This release focuses on one simple question: how do we remove those bottlenecks so attorneys can spend more time on strategy and client outcomes instead of paperwork?”

What’s new

The 2026 Practice AI Suite brings three AI-powered tools into a single, integrated platform:

AI Intake : Engages prospects in real time, captures critical case details, automates follow-ups, and prioritizes higher-value cases so firms convert more of the leads they already receive.

: Engages prospects in real time, captures critical case details, automates follow-ups, and prioritizes higher-value cases so firms convert more of the leads they already receive. Doc Collection : Automates document intake and organization, generates case summaries and medical chronologies, and surfaces key facts to support demand drafting and negotiation.

: Automates document intake and organization, generates case summaries and medical chronologies, and surfaces key facts to support demand drafting and negotiation. Litigation Support: Accelerates legal research by locating, summarizing, and organizing relevant authorities, reducing time spent on manual case law review.



Why it matters for PI firms

Built specifically for the economics of contingency-fee practice, the suite helps firms:

Convert leads faster and at lower cost

Shorten timelines from intake through demand and litigation

Reduce reliance on additional headcount for repetitive tasks



Deliver faster, more consistent communication to clients



Firms already using Practice AI report significant operational improvements. Attorney Dimitri Hurt of The Hurt Law Firm said: “Practice AI has greatly improved our efficiency. Its automation tools streamlined internal systems, cut down on manual workflows, and let our team focus on what truly matters: clients and case strategy. Highly recommended for any firm looking to modernize and scale.”

Availability and integration

The Practice AI Suite is available as individual modules or as an all-in-one subscription, including AI-powered intake, document collection, summaries, demands, and case evaluation. The platform is designed to integrate with leading case-management systems used by personal injury firms, allowing teams to adopt AI without workflow disruption.

About Practice AI™

Practice AI™ is an AI platform built for personal injury law firms, focused on automating high‑volume workflows such as intake, document review, summaries, and demand drafting so legal teams can focus on case strategy and client outcomes.​

