PRMB LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Primo Brands Corporation / Primo Water Corporation Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Primo Brands Corporation / Primo Water Corporation ("Primo Brands Corporation / Primo Water Corporation" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRMB) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Primo Brands Corporation / Primo Water Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 17, 2024 and November 6, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/primo-brands-corporation-primo-water-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=182592&wire=3

PRMB investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that the merger integration between Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues. Moreover—and contrary to defendants’ statements assuring investors that the execution was “flawless”—Primo Brands was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus Primo Brands’ financial results.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Primo Brands Corporation / Primo Water Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until January 12, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

